Previously, news came to light that the stars of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Dorit Kemsley and Paul "PK" Kemsley, have reportedly split after eight years of marriage, according to inside sources of Screen Rant. The breakup news sent shockwaves through the show's fanbase, who have followed the couple's lavish lifestyle and cheeky banter for eight seasons. While the reasons for the split remained unclear at the time, they have now gone on the record to clarify they did experience some 'challenging years,' but they still 'have not separated.'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amanda Edwards

Also Read: 'RHOBH': Kyle Richards Argued Mauricio Umansky "Should Be Looking At My Body Closer"

Over the years, viewers have questioned Dorit and PK's connection, but the pair has always defended their relationship and dismissed rumors. However, even if the two haven't parted ways, it seems that strains on their marriage have been mounting for quite some time now, with tensions building beneath the surface.

KYLE COULDN’T HOLD IN HER IN SMILE WHEN SHE SAID SHE DIDN’T KNOW ABOUT DORIT AND PK BEING SEPARATED!



She confirmed 😭 #RHOBH #WWHL pic.twitter.com/ywJtx1Y0xt — bravobuddies (@bravobuddies) October 26, 2023

Speculations about the two going their separate ways have been making rounds for some time now, but this topic was brought back into the spotlight when it was revealed PK had moved into a Beverly Hills hotel and was reportedly 'heartbroken' over the split in a report published by the Daily Mail. An insider also told In Touch, "She's been telling people that she fell out of love with him, but they agreed to keep it a secret for now so it doesn’t affect the show." As per this report, the couple decided to conceal their 'separation' initially to avoid it affecting the new season of Real Housewives.

The guest asks Kyle about Dorit & PK being separated and him living in a hotel

Literally Kyle’s reaction:…

(But then her smirk betrayed her)#WWHL #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/rkc33Xt9wM — dramabananna (@dramabananna) October 26, 2023

Also Read: RHOBH's Mauricio Umansky Slammed By Fans For Telling Kyle Richards He Won't 'Allow' This Any More

However, in a statement to In Touch magazine, Dorit and PK addressed the challenging years they've faced: "We have had some challenging years, which we openly discuss in the upcoming season of RHOBH." They emphasized their commitment to working through these issues together as a united couple for the sake of their family. The two clarified they have not separated and have no intentions to split up anytime soon either. "We are doing what we can to focus on the best interests of our family, as opposed to spending our time contending with rumors and hearsay that are not true. Love, Dorit and PK.” Dorit and PK made it clear they are willing to put in the effort to grow stronger.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Robin Marchant

Also Read: Erika Jayne's Weight Loss on 'RHOBH' Raises Eyebrows, Dorit Kemsley Questions Her Ozempic Denial

Despite all the rumors, Dorit doesn't seem bothered by the gossip, but compared to Kyle and Mauricio's high-profile breakup earlier this year, it looks like PK and Dorit are definitely facing some issues with PK staying at a hotel. Their situation adds an extra layer of drama to the new Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season, already marked by Richards and Umansky's troubles. For loyal RHOBH fans, it seems a new chapter is unfolding for Dorit as the show kicks off its new season. It promises even more twists and turns on and off-screen as the drama continues.

More from Inquisitr

Kyle Richards Talks About Challenging Shoots of ‘RHOBH Season 13’ Amid Marital Issues

Erika Jayne Says Denise Richards Was 'Looking for a Fight' After Coming Back on 'RHOBH'