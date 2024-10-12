Donna Kelce's Mysterious Response to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Romance Keeps Fans Guessing

Donna Kelce received recognition as one of the 2024 Moms of the Year at the Glamour Women Awards in New York City on October 8. However, it was the status of her son Travis Kelce and his girlfriend Taylor Swift's relationship that attracted more limelight during her red carpet appearance. Donna when questioned about the same, stated that she has no idea what their future holds or whether Travis has plans to pop the question. “Nobody knows that,” she told Page Six while trying to deflect the question. “We will see what happens. You never know," she added, adding to the swirling rumors of trouble in paradise.

Donna Kelce reacts to being honored at the ‘Glamour’ Women of the Year Awards and what it's like watching Travis Kelce's games with his 'gem' of a girlfriend, Taylor Swift. pic.twitter.com/EfB40mUFR0 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 9, 2024

She remarked that her NFL star son doesn't need relationship advice from her. “I don’t give my kids advice. They have everything all settled,” Donna said. “They’re far more able to make those decisions on their own.” Despite being tight-lipped about the couple's alleged plans the matriarch did praise Swift for being a 'gem' and a 'trouper' while watching the NFL games together.

Alongside Tina Knowles, Mandy Teefey, and Maggie Baird, Donna appeared on the cover of Glamour's 2024 Women of the Year edition. She disclosed to People magazine that her sons “didn’t know until the cover came out ‘cause I wasn’t allowed to tell them." “But basically they’re very happy with anything and they support me in whatever I do, so they’re just like, ‘Mommy! Wow!'” she added. She further stressed that the honor was a 'shock' for her too. When questioned whether the Blank Space singer congratulated her for the recognition, Donna said, "Yes. She's very, very supportive of me also."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glamour (@glamourmag)

Her sons Jason and Travis gave her a special acknowledgment on their New Heights podcast. "Happy as hell for you, mama," Travis said. "This is cool, and you looked absolutely amazing, mom." "She's in good company," Jason added. "Shout out to all the other mothers that are women of the year," the Kansas City Chiefs star player agreed. "It's impressive that Mama Kelce has made it to the top...I mean, those are top-tier moms right there," he added.

Donna Kelce shares on TODAY how it was meeting Taylor Swift for the first time at the box of the @Chiefs game. pic.twitter.com/ITosUNY6KS — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 6, 2023

In a 2023 interview with Today, Donna talked about her experience at a Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game, sitting next to Swift. “It’s fairly new, so I don’t like to talk about it,” she said at the time. “It’s just one of those things where obviously everybody saw me. I was in the boxes with her and it’s just another thing that’s amped up my life.” Reflecting on her initial encounter with Swift, she had remarked, “It was ok.”

thebertshow on tik tok gave a little bit of insight as to why taylor wasn’t at the chiefs game in denver on sunday! pic.twitter.com/AlCeKWieHb — Tayvis Nation 🏈🫶🏻 (@tayvisnation) October 31, 2023

According to Huff Post, Donna brushed off questions from hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about the circumstances of her son's alleged relationship. “They’re men now, and they’ve got their own lives,” she said. “There isn’t a man alive that’s going to talk to their mom about their personal life. It’s just not going to happen.” Swift and Travis were rumored to be dating in September 2023. The couple made their relationship public in October. However, Swift's recent absence at Travis' games has led to speculations that all might perhaps be not right.