Donald’s Granddaughter Kai Reveals Her Celebrity Crush in New Video— And It’s Not Who You’d Expect

In a lighthearted YouTube Q&A, Kai Trump, granddaughter of President-elect Donald Trump, recently gave fans a glimpse into her life and aspirations. The 17-year-old, known for her golf prowess and familial ties, charmed viewers with her candid responses and relatable moments. When asked about her celebrity crush, she momentarily hesitated, fetching her phone to confirm the name before laughing at her own forgetfulness. She gushed, “Why do I need my phone? His name is Drew Starkey, and he is on Outer Banks...I love him, so yeah, that’s my celebrity crush.”

Starkey, 31, plays the troubled Rafe Cameron on the Netflix hit show and is rumored to be dating actress Odessa A’zion. Kai’s sweet admiration for the actor, however, resonated with her audience. The young Trump also opened up about her relationship with her grandfather. Reflecting on their shared moments, she spoke warmly about golfing together and being part of his 2024 presidential campaign, as reported by Page Six.

She shared, “I feel like it was really crucial for everyone around the world and to be there with him and be older and understand how important it was for him to win was really special.” One fan asked what lessons she had learned from her famous grandpa. She responded, “He has taught me to never give up, and if I have a dream, always try to achieve that dream and never stop trying because one day, it will happen. And he is president of the United States again, so never give up on your dreams!” As an accomplished golfer, Kai has committed to playing for the University of Miami in 2026, where she plans to major in business (not surprising). In August this year, she celebrated her verbal commitment to Miami on social media, thanking her family, including her grandfather, for supporting her journey.

Kai also didn’t shy away from playful banter about her family. When asked who is the better golfer between her and her grandfather, she diplomatically replied, “I say we are pretty 50/ 50. I mean, it depends on the day.” She even teased her father Donald Trump Jr., who asked how awesome he was. She quipped, "He is all right. I mean, I don't know. He is OK. No, I love you a lot, Dad," as reported by Fox News.

Kai’s Q&A wasn’t just about lighthearted fun; she also recounted significant moments, including her grandfather’s re-election. She said, "My first reaction was I was just so proud of him because it was really important that he won…After he won Pennsylvania [a Swing state], I actually, like, started breaking down in tears just because of how proud [I was] of my family and him."