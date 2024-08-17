Donald Trump 2024 Campaign Turns 'Superstitious' Reunites With Old Team

Former President Donald Trump is reuniting some familiar faces for his 2024 campaign. People close to him feel this demonstrates his superstitious tendencies. They argue he wants to recapture his winning moment from 2016. Corey Lewandowski is the biggest name returning. He served as Trump's initial campaign manager in 2016 but was ousted prior to the Republican convention. He now serves as Trump's 'personal envoy'. It remains unclear what exactly his role entails.

Kellyanne Conway, who took over as campaign manager after Lewandowski left in 2016, told the Daily Mail, "Trump 2024 can be the best and most successful Trump of all as he recalls the hunger, swagger, underdog, underestimated, joy on the job ethos of 2016, coupled with a four-year presidential record of prosperity and security." Conway added that Trump seems "superstitious to get the gang back together," suggesting that he believes it could help him win again.

Trump is adding other campaign veterans to his staff. Tim Murtaugh, who ran communications for Trump's 2020 campaign is joining along with several others from the pro-Trump super PAC, MAGA Inc. Trump insists these moves don't mean a major shakeup of his current campaign leadership. At a press conference, he praised, "Susie is fantastic, as you know, and Chris is fantastic. They're leading it." He was referring to his current heads, Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita.

So, why make these changes now? Well, some see it as a response to Trump's recent slip in the polls against Vice President Kamala Harris. After President Joe Biden dropped out of the race, Harris has gained momentum and erased Trump's previous lead. The Republican leader reportedly seems frustrated by the attention Harris is getting. At a recent rally, he complained about her being on the cover of TIME magazine. He stated, "With an artist sketch. They don't use a picture, they use an artist sketch. I want to use that artist. I want to find that artist. I like it very much," as per The Daily Beast.

Choosing to exude confidence, he recently also stated, "We're going to beat her." The return of Lewandowski is especially shocking given his tumultuous relationship with Trump. After being fired in 2016, he remained an informal adviser. But by 2021, all remaining ties were cut with Lewandowski when he was accused of sexual misconduct by a Trump donor. Lewandowski however refuted the allegations.

Now, it appears that Trump is willing to ignore past issues in order to restore the guy who originated the saying 'Let Trump be Trump'. The mantra was a major part of the campaign that made him win in 2016. Some people interpret these personnel changes as a sign of desperation. Mary Trump, the former president's niece and an outspoken critic, claimed, "My uncle is panicking." The context was about confronting Harris. She feels Trump is having to change his plan now that he is no longer competing against Biden.