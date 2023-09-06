Here’s Why P!nk Made Every Effort to Avoid Her Celebrity Crush Johnny Depp: “I Was Hiding Behind Records”

While P!nk can effortlessly execute aerial performances at the Billboard Music Awards, striking up a conversation with her celebrity crush Johnny Depp proves to be a daunting task for her.

During her May 2016 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Pink openly admitted to having a significant crush on both Johnny Depp and Michael Keaton. Interestingly, Depp was a guest on the show that night, which naturally led her to make every effort to avoid him. This situation underscored the undeniable truth that even when you're a celebrity yourself, the feeling of being starstruck can still be very real.

She shared with Kimmel that there was an occasion when her husband, Carey Hart, gently pushed her to greet Johnny Depp when they unexpectedly encountered him while out shopping. “I didn’t want to meet him. My husband made me meet him, which was so dumb. I was hiding behind records in a record store and I was like, ‘Don’t do this. I don’t want to meet him,'" she said. The singer known for Most Girls made an appearance on the late-night talk show to discuss her new song, Just Like Fire, which she penned for the recently released movie, Alice Through the Looking Glass. Interestingly, the film features Johnny Depp among its cast.

Despite her initial nervousness, Pink eventually gathered the courage to greet Johnny Depp and inform him that she had been chosen to perform the lead single for the soundtrack of Alice's movie. However, the Grammy winner later felt remorseful about their meeting. "I don’t think it went well," stated the mother of Willow, who was 4 years old at the time. She went on to explain that Johnny Depp misunderstood her initial attempt at conversation, thinking she was referring to rocker Alice Cooper rather than Alice Through the Looking Glass. She concluded by saying, "I don’t feel like I nailed it."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Without P!nk's knowledge, the 48-year-old host, Kimmel, orchestrated a surprise second opportunity for her to make a positive impression on Depp. P!nk was in the middle of discussing her music when Johnny Depp made a surprise entrance onto the set, causing screams of excitement from the audience. His unexpected appearance caught the entertainer completely off guard, leaving her visibly surprised, which led the So What singer to burst into laughter and playfully cover her face. Depp then proceeded to embrace her warmly with a big hug, adding a touch of unexpected excitement to the moment.

"Go away. That was awful, That sucks. I hate you. I hate you. I do not get flustered. This is the worst day ever." in the manner of a typical fangirl, she remarked to Kimmel after Depp departed from the stage. "You just turned the color of your hair," Kimmel made a humorous comment about her vibrant pink hair.

