Donald Trump has always established himself as a man of style. However, looking at the present condition of his hair, it cannot be said with much certainty that his hair has successfully borne the burden of his age. Looking back at his hair when he appeared in The Apprentice, it seems that Trump’s hair has seen a lot of bad days and the results have been worse.

Since The Apprentice happens to be a show that is bound to be revisited at different points of time, Trump’s hair during the show is a stark reminder of how youthful and great his hair had looked back then. However, since then, Trump’s hair has gone through significant transformations, both in quality and in color.

During the early 2000s Trump had been spotted in brunette locks and presently, there are a lot of whites in his hair. However, despite the gradual decline of Trump’s hair quality, the 70s is probably by far the worse decade for him, when it comes to his hair health.

However, given the kind of person Donald Trump is in the political field, he is more or less the same in his personal life. This means, his insecurity and ego act up big time when it comes to his looks and the same applies for his hair. A lot of unpopular throwback pictures reveal Trump in different hair styles and apparently his insecurity about his hair goes a long way back.

His insecurity with his hair also reflects his recent love for the MAGA hats, which not only makes statements but also helps him to keep his receding hairline hidden. The hats, with the messages on them have become hugely popular among the Trump fanatics as well and that essentially serves a dual purpose for Trump as he appeals to his fans with the hats while also keeping his hair hidden.

Given Trump’s age, it is only natural that his hair will show signs of decay. However, given how obsessed the President is with his looks, his attempts at hiding his hair or trying to make them look better have not gone unnoticed. In a recent spectacle, Trump’s age and its effects on his body became even more evident after he got inside a Tesla that he brought to show support to his buddy Elon Musk.

In a video, Trump can be shown to be getting inside the brand new Tesla and then getting confused looking at all the technology the car holds. He also hesitates when he is asked to drive the car. These are clear signs of aging that are affecting his mental and physical abilities and the same can be noticed on the quality of his hair as well.

While Trump has for now accepted the MAGA hats as his protective gear, it remains to be seen how long he successfully keeps his hair hidden or if he comes up with something to revive that lush hair of his younger days.