Donald Trump’s Young Female Aide is ‘Obsessed’ with Him—Is He Leading Her On?

Donald Trump’s female aide’s behavior got obsessive to the point where the Secret Service had to get involved. Author Michael Wolff even described the female as a “potential” danger to the President.

The campaign aide who raised the alarm was Natalie Harp. Harp is a 32-year-old American TV Personality who helped Trump in his 2024 campaign. She reportedly showed signs of obsessive behavior toward the Republican.

Natalie allegedly wrote letters that stated how she wanted to bring “joy” to the President. “You are all that matters to me,” another one of her letters allegedly read. The former host’s “fixation” with Trump was reportedly well-known amongst the Trump staffers.

Several staff members revealed how they found Harp’s behavior “discomfiting.” Trump on the other hand did not see anything wrong with Natalie’s fixation. Michael Wolff’s upcoming book revealed how the President reacted when the situation came to light.

According to Wolff, Trump wrote of the Secret Service’s concern as “nonsense.” He defended Natalie’s behavior by noting that she “just loves her President.” In the book All or Nothing, Wolff describes Natalie’s feelings towards Trump as an “obsession” and “ lovestruck adulation.”

The New York Times reported that Trump even had a term of endearment reserved for Harp. The President reportedly addressed the aide as “sweetie” and treated her like his daughter.

In the book, the author also describes how the President’s Security Personnel was alarmed by the 32-year-old’s behavior. The security team described her as a “potential danger to herself as well as to the president.”

Harp joined the politician’s campaign team in 2022. Eventually, she was entrusted with handling Trump’s Truth Social account. Natalie was then solely in charge of Trump’s posts on the social media platform.

Harp also made it a habit of carrying a portable printer around. The motive behind doing that was to hand Trump flattering articles about himself. Another report claimed that it was so he doesn’t “strain” his eyes while reading the article on a screen. This earned Harp the name “the human printer.”

Another peculiar detail about Trump and Harp’s dynamic was that she followed him wherever he went. The President visited the Bedminster, New Jersey golf course in May 2023. Natalie was intentionally not provided housing at the course by Trump’s team.

President Trump will be bringing Natalie Harp to the White House with him. She’s the aide who types out his social media posts & keeps him informed on many topics. Harp’s story with Trump is very wholesome. His “Right To Try” policy saved her life by allowing her to take a… pic.twitter.com/NHWYCwv5cw — George (@BehizyTweets) November 25, 2024

According to Wolff, Natalie showed up at the country club and demanded a maid’s room. He also explained how the proximity of the maid’s room did not allow Natalie to answer Trump’s calls quickly enough. Factoring this in, Harp moved to a women’s locker room that was closer in proximity and spent the Summer there.

Wolff also claimed that the President maintained an “avuncular and flirtatious” relationship with “attractive women” who worked with him. He also revealed how Trump liked to call this group of women “Charlie’s Angels.” The group of women included the politician’s lawyers Alina Habba and Lindsey Halligan.