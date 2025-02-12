Donald Trump has ‘Reading Age of an 11-year-old’—ChatGPT Makes Shocking Analysis of Trump’s Truth Social Post!

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has been stretched too far, and Donald Trump is here to end it. Trump, who claimed before winning elections that he could end it in “one day” if he were the President, is now working towards making it happen.

On Wednesday, February 12, he took to Truth Social and shared details of conversations he had with Presidents of both countries under conflict and went on to assure that “it is time to stop this ridiculous war.”

However, ChatGPT analyzed POTUS’s posts and revealed shocking details about his comprehension skills. The AI platform reported that Trump’s writing matches the “reading age of an 11-year-old.”

Donald Trump Mediates Between Russia And Ukraine

In his social media post, Donald Trump revealed that he had a “highly productive phone call” with Vladimir Putin, President of Russia. He wrote, “We discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, Energy, Artificial Intelligence, the power of the Dollar, and various other subjects. We both reflected on the Great History of our Nations, and the fact that we fought so successfully together in World War II, remembering, that Russia lost tens of millions of people, and we, likewise, lost so many!”

“Millions of people have died in a War that would not have happened if I were President, but it did happen, so it must end. No more lives should be lost!” Trump added. He also thanked Putin for the release of Marc Fogel, an American school teacher who was imprisoned in a Russian jail for the last four years.

In another post, Donald Trump wrote about his phone call with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine. He mentioned that Zelenskyy, too, wants peace “just like Putin.”

“We discussed a variety of topics having to do with the War, but mostly, the meeting that is being set up on Friday in Munich, where Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the Delegation. I am hopeful that the results of that meeting will be positive,” he wrote.

ChatGPT Analyses Donald Trump’s Social Media Posts

ChatGPT analyses both the posts of Donald Trump and concluded that “the literary comprehension skills of the author appear to be at an early teenage level (around 11-14 years old),” as per Irish Star.

Claiming that the assessment is based on several factors, it commented on Trump’s sentence structure: “The text relies on relatively straightforward sentence construction, with a mix of short and long sentences but without complex syntax or nuanced argumentation.”

The AI platform pointed out that phrases like “We both reflected,” “We both believe very strongly in it,” etc. have been used repeatedly which allegedly highlights Trump’s “lack of linguistic variety.”

The report further mentioned that Trump “overused” exclamation marks, “which can indicate a less developed sense of tone in written communication.”

It also mentioned that the text in Trump’s recent posts “jumps between ideas without strong logical connectors, leading to a somewhat fragmented structure,” thus highlighting basic transitions and Coherence issues.

It was also noticed that the president overused simple vocabulary with phrases such as “very strong,” “great benefit,” and “wonderful man.” The report mentioned that “a more advanced writer would likely use more precise and varied word choices.”

The ChatGPT report concluded that although his posts reflect the perspective of an adult on global affairs, “the writing style aligns more with that of an early teenager or someone who relies on conversational rather than sophisticated literary expression.”

However, we recommend not to take ChatGPT’s analysis seriously. We asked the platform if it’s answers and feedback are always accurate, to which it replied, that it’s not perfect. When precisely asked if its analysis on grammar and comprehension is always correct, it again acknowledged that it might not be always correct.

ChatGPT said, “I may miss nuances,” and and “I might not always choose the intended interpretation.”