Intelligence community veterans are warning US President Donald Trump, which they consider to be one of the worst mistakes in the country’s foreign policy. Trump is looking forward to contemplating how to handle Ukraine’s war against Russia, to which a former senior US intelligence official.

Earlier, Donald Trump stated that he could end this conflict between these two countries in a day. However, he has yet to unveil the details of his plan to stop the war, and it has been almost three years since then.

Donald told reporters on Tuesday that “his administration is talking to the Russians” and Ukrainians, describing the talks as “very constructive.” But there is still no timeline for when the specifics of the peace plan will be revealed.

Trump’s special envoy on the war, Keith Kellogg, told the New York Post on Thursday that he believes that the country has “some opportunities” to reach a deal and even stated – And fortunately, I’m working for the master deals. He wrote The Art of the Deal. I wouldn’t put anything past him.”

Earlier, Trump’s ally denied a report that he would present a peace plan at the Munich Security Conference in Germany next week.

The president himself had spoken about a potential deal on Monday to keep supporting Ukraine, on which the United States would be given access to the country’s rare earth minerals. These are stated to be in exchange for Washington, D.C.’s continued support for Kyiv in the war. “We’re looking to do a deal with Ukraine, where they’re going to secure what we’re giving them with their rare earths and other things,” Trump said.

According to reports, Trump is very critical of the approach to the war taken by the former US President, Joe Biden, who had vowed to support Ukraine in their fight against Russia “as long as it takes.” Some fear that Trump could dramatically change this, with his sweeping freeze on almost all the country’s foreign aid already disrupting support to the Ukrainians who are affected by the war.

The former intelligence official also said that there could be a possible abrupt abandonment of Ukraine to the historic 1956 Hungarian Revolution, which was an episode they described as “the most significant betrayal in our nation’s national security history.” “This will be the Hungarian Revolution of our times in terms of U.S. behavior,” the former official said.