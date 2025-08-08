Donald Trump’s Three-Word Reaction After Melania Secures Apology for Epstein Link Allegations

President Donald Trump recently took to Truth Social to praise his 55-year-old wife, Melania Trump, as she successfully secured an apology from James Carville and The Daily Beast, who claimed a connection between Melania and Epstein.

Melania, who is often subjected to rumors and trolling, didn’t let it slide this time. She hit back at them for falsely linking her name to the convicted s-x offender.

Melania took a legal course against The Daily Beast and Carville to clear her name. As a result, author and political consultant James Carville not only retracted his statements but also apologized to the First Lady.

Melania posted the apology’s transcript on her X handle alongside a crossed-out screenshot of a video titled, “The Epstein connection: Trump & Melania.”

James Carville’s apology reads, “In last week’s podcast episode, we spoke with Judd Legum. After the episode, we received a letter from Melania Trump’s lawyer. He took issue with our title of one of those YouTube videos from that episode and a couple of comments I made about the first lady.”

“We took a look at what they complained about, and we took down the video and edited out those comments from the episode. I also take back these statements and apologize,” Carville further added.

Celebrating his wife’s victory over ‘false’ claims, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Melania is GREAT.”

In another post, the President shared a screenshot of the Editor’s note on The Daily Beast website, which mentions: “After reviewing the matter, The Beast has taken down the article and apologizes for any confusion or misunderstanding.”

The portal had published an article where author Michael Wolff claimed that Melania was introduced to Donald Trump by a modelling agent linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

Melania had previously mentioned in her 2024 memoir that she met Donald Trump in 1998 at a Fashion Week party in New York City.

As Melania emerged victoriously over the misinformation being spread against her, people on X expressed their support. A fan wrote, “Melania, we know You & Donald rejected Epstein and we don’t buy the media narrative for one second.”

Another X user tweeted, “People like James Carville know exactly what they are doing when they create videos like that, and they should know what not to say. It’s not his first time on video talking. If it were me, I would sue them if possible. They’ll understand that.”

“That’s how you do it. Make them retract and apologize or sue them!” wrote another.

However, the couple hasn’t been able to escape negative comments either. Melania is often trolled for her husband’s alleged friendship with Epstein. Old photos and videos of Trump and Epstein keep circulating on social media as people speculate that Trump’s name could be on Epstein’s client list, which the administration has conveniently claimed ‘doesn’t exist’.

The administration also announced that it won’t be releasing Epstein files.