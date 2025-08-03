Melania Trump Just Shut Down Epstein Rumors with One Brutal Post—But the Internet Isn’t Letting It Go

Melania Trump isn’t typically one to get involved in tabloid drama, but on August 1st, she made an exception. In a pretty unusual move for her, the former First Lady let her actions on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) speak volumes. She shared a link to a New York Post story with the headline: “Daily Beast Apologizes and Retracts Article Alleging a Melania Trump-Jeffrey Epstein Link.”

There was no caption or extra words. Just that single, quiet, powerful post.

The Daily Beast had originally run a story based on comments made by author Michael Wolff during an episode of their own podcast. The story suggests that a modeling agent connected to Jeffrey Epstein introduced Melania to Donald Trump.

Melania Trump’s legal team didn’t waste any time. After they sent a letter, the news outlet quickly took down the article. They replaced it with an editor’s note admitting to the adverse reaction and apologizing “for any confusion.”

The original article disappeared completely (the headline, the web address, everything), leaving only a digital footprint and a straightforward post from @MELANIATRUMP.

Daily Beast Apologies and Retracts Article Alleging a Melania Trump-Jeffrey Epstein Link https://t.co/OWGp02AU6K — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) August 1, 2025

Melania’s followers didn’t take the original article lightly. Some called for legal action. Others weren’t buying the retraction.

One user was direct: “Sue them, it’s the only way they will learn never to do it again to anyone else!” She echoed the sentiment of many conservatives rallying around the former First Lady, furious that the story was published in the first place.

Another praised the broader Trump legal offensive against the media: “So glad President Trump has sued and won against so many of these fake news organizations. The threat of paying billions is the only thing that made the Daily Beast retract their lies!”

Meanwhile, a third called the outlet “an embarrassment” and assured Melania: “We love you, Melania!! We know you and Donald aren’t involved in that mess.”

But it wasn’t all sunshine and MAGA roses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melania Trump (@melaniatrump)

An X user insinuated that her modeling past left questions unanswered, posting, “Let’s not forget your modeling days and how Paolo introduced you, and guess who’s friend that was? It’s ALL in the files…”

Then, another was more direct in her skepticism: “I’ve seen sooooo many pictures that have you in [with] Epstein. I don’t need a Daily Beast article. I fully believe you were linked regardless.” while a third dragged Trump into the mix, tying him to Ghislaine Maxwell via legal representation and asking why those interviews remain sealed.

And one went nuclear: “Y’all care more about your image than the children… WHAT IF IT WERE YOURS?”

At the heart of the controversy was Michael Wolff, the author of Fire & Fury, a figure whose credibility has often been questioned.

The article in The Daily Beast leaned on a claim from Wolff that hadn’t been verified.

He said Melania Trump was “very involved” in her husband’s “relationship” with Epstein. Wolff also suggested that Epstein and Trump were connected to a modeling agent who supposedly introduced Melania to Donald Trump.

Wolff’s credibility hasn’t exactly been strong. Reporters from The New Republic and The New York Times have previously criticized his work, calling it “shoddy” and “notionally true, conceptually true” but filled with “details that are often wrong.”

For her part, Melania Trump has already made clear where her relationship with Donald began. In her 2024 memoir, she wrote that they met at a Fashion Week party in 1998. Well away from Epstein, modeling agents, or any controversial connections.

The Daily Beast’s retraction might tie up one loose end, but nothing truly dies in online conspiracies and political rivalries.