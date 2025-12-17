Donald Trump’s Team Accidentally Made a Gay Military Drama Popular – Now There’s A Sad News For Fans

A gay-themed Netflix series, Boots, based on the US military, just got canceled after one successful season. The show’s cancellation may have followed public attacks from Donald Trump and his allies.

The show was based on a true story written by former Marine Sergeant Greg Cope White. The eight-episode miniseries followed the life of a closeted teen who decided to join the military. At the time, openly gay people were barred from serving. Moreover, lying about orientation on the paperwork was another part of the lie.

During his journey in the military, he discovered several others did the same, hiding their true orientation. The comedy drama gained a lot of pro-LGBTQ+ fans, seeing the show as a kind representation. They related to the hardships that gay folks suffered from in the 90s and had to remain closeted during that time.

im gonna take a shot in the dark here and say everyone dismissing boots cancellation by netflix (influenced by trump’s administration) as military propaganda ended didn’t actually end up watching the show pic.twitter.com/4ZNWYpEjy4 — cloocifer (@fagnoya) December 16, 2025



Donald Trump was not a fan of the show and condemned it publicly. But people quickly realized that if Trump is condemning something it may be an important issue so that led to more popularity for the show.

Apart from this, Kingsley Wilson, the Pentagon‘s press secretary, also slammed the producers for releasing “woke garbage to the audience and children.” In his statement, he mentioned, “Under President Trump and Secretary [Pete] Hegseth, the US military is getting back to restoring the warrior ethos. Our standards across the board are elite, uniform, and s– neutral because the weight of a rucksack or a human being doesn’t care if you’re a man, a woman, gay, or straight.”

All this attention from the administration ended up bringing Boots to number 6 on the most-watched list. Now that the show is canceled people are slamming Netflix over their decision that may have been because of political pressure.

Boots was critically and commercially successful, but because the President and his Secretary of Defense are such man baby snowflakes who are mad gay service men are more manly than they’ll ever be Netflix cancelled the show so they could get the WB merger to go through. https://t.co/UW1wljGkjU — Dan Why-Ner (@ReallyDanWeiner) December 16, 2025

Fans are sad about the cancellation and reacting on social media, “Outrageous. Netflix cancels a breakout hit to s— up to Trump?” another user commented, “Insane work by Netflix bro. This show was actually good.”

The third one posted, “another show cut before it could breathe, boots deserved time, not silence, Netflix stays predictable, tell me I’m wrong.” Several good shows are usually canceled due to ratings or cast issues but this one may have been due to the administration.