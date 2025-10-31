Trump Administration Slams New Netflix Movie Shortly After Labeling LGBTQ+ Show as ‘Woke Garbage’

Netflix has managed to ruffle the feathers of the Trump administration, yet again. The saga began with the administration slamming an LGBTQ+ series. The show was labeled as “woke garbage” for the themes it followed. The administration has slammed the streaming service yet again, but for a different show this time.

Boots featuring Miles Hizer portrays the story of a U.S. Marine and his journey of exploring his sexuality. The Netflix original is based on Greg Cope White’s memoir The Pink Marine. The show was well-received and loved by the audience, and it even made it to the top 6 most-watched shows list.

The show depicts a time in history when people were not allowed to serve in the military if they identified as gay. The show was heavily criticized by a Trump official who called out the creators and the streaming platform for creating it.

Kingsley Wilson, who serves as the press secretary of the Pentagon, seemed to be fuming while giving a statement to Entertainment Weekly. “Under President Trump and Secretary [Pete] Hegseth, the US military is getting back to restoring the warrior ethos,” the statement read.

Kingsley went on to note how the Pentagon’s standards are “elite, uniform, and sex-neutral because the weight of a rucksack or a human being doesn’t care if you’re a man, a woman, gay, or straight.”

In the statement, the spokesperson noted that the agency will not stand for compromising its standards so that it can satisfy an “ideological agenda.” The statement then accused Netflix of doing exactly that. Wilson also called out the platform’s leadership for consistently producing content that “feeds woke garbage to their audience and children.”

Trump’s Pentagon slammed Netflix’s gay military drama “Boots” as “woke garbage”: “Under President Trump and Secretary [Pete] Hegseth, the U.S. military is getting back to restoring the warrior ethos. Our standards across the board are elite, uniform, and sex neutral because the… pic.twitter.com/KJqQ87Co0O — Variety (@Variety) October 17, 2025

That was not the only thing that the streaming platform did to get on the Trump administration’s bad side. A House of Dynamite was another movie that caught their attention. This particular movie was heavily criticized for allegedly inaccurately portraying the U.S.’s missile defense system.

The plot of the film follows the American military trying their best to counter a nuclear missile before it hits the city of Chicago. A scene from the movie shows the defense secretary talking about how the US missile possesses a 50 percent chance of interception.

A memorandum from the Missile Defense Agency, obtained and released by Bloomberg, shows how irked the agency was by the inaccuracy of the information.

If you watch “A House of Dynamite” on Netflix, you’ll get a chilling and stark reminder of why Donald Trump should not be president. pic.twitter.com/93RgZlLB6l — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 28, 2025

It noted that the film “highlights that deterrence can fail, which reinforces the need for an active homeland missile defense system,” while failing to understand how far off from reality it is.

“The fictional interceptors in the movie miss their target, and we understand this is intended to be a compelling part of the drama intended for the entertainment of the audience,” it continued.

The memorandum points out that the reality is a “vastly different story” overall. In reality, the missiles now show a 100 percent accuracy rate of interception.