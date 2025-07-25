Donald Trump’s Softer Side Has Been Hiding in Plain Sight All Along—These Moments Prove It

Donald Trump is known as a ruthless leader who has always put up a tough guy persona. With direct and threatening comments, fast-paced policies, and a very high ambition to make ‘America Great Again’, his ultimate party motto, his leadership has received mixed reviews so far, with a large chunk of citizens condemning him. Yet, Trump’s past comments about death showcase a different side of him.

As all of us know, the 79-year-old had survived an assassination attack on July 13, 2024, months before the presidential election. Trump was shot in the ear during a rally at the fairgrounds by Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old Republican voter from Pennsylvania, who was killed by Secret Service snipers who fired back at the shooter. The gunfire critically injured two other attendees and killed a local firefighter named Corey Comperatore.

As per Nicki Swift, despite the chaos that caused public concern, he quickly rose to his feet, blood on his face, and raised his fist in defiance—an image that quickly went viral. Days later, during his speech at the Republican National Convention, Trump addressed the shooting with emotion and gratitude. Wearing a bandage over his ear, he thanked the crowd. And late Corey for their bravery. “They didn’t want to leave me,” he said, visibly moved. “They knew I was in trouble. And you could see the love written all over their faces.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CNN (@cnn)

He added, “I’m not supposed to be here tonight. Thank you. But I am. I stand before you in this arena only by the grace of Almighty God.” These remarks may seem ordinary, but everyone could feel their vulnerable moment and emphasized with them. Meanwhile, the assassination wasn’t the only time the Republican candidate had a near-death experience; in 2020, he was also diagnosed with COVID.

The deadly virus, which caused a global lockdown, affected Trump. However, his administration hid the severity of his illness at the time; later reports revealed that his condition was far more serious than initially disclosed. According to The New York Times, Trump experienced dangerously low oxygen levels and was close to requiring a ventilator.

BREAKING—TRUMP TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID: Pres. Trump says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed by close senior aide Hope Hicks, who also tested positive. pic.twitter.com/pvx4tm60Tt — NowThis Impact (@nowthisimpact) October 2, 2020

Despite his public claims of feeling fine, Trump privately feared the worst. “I could be one of the diers,” he reportedly told a source. When COVID happened, Trump was 74 years old. As we know, with age, the immune system’s ability to fight diseases decreases. Hence, he was at high risk of developing fatal organ conditions or death.

NEW: Trump is being transported to Walter Reed Hospital for treatment, on the advice of doctors, after developing a fever and cough associated with his #COVID19 diagnosis. pic.twitter.com/gW76b7uPuT — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) October 2, 2020

Yet media reports revealed that he resisted going to the hospital at first, saying, “I don’t need to go. I’m fine. We have everything we need here.” Eventually, he was transported to Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment. The former real estate biggie was worried about his health and said, “It’s tricky,” he said. “This thing could go either way.”

Recently, Trump also showed a soft, sorrowful, and genuine side of concern for the Texas floods and their victims during an interview. Body language expert Judi James studied his conduct while he was discussing the coordination between the federal government and Texas authorities, and was mainly concerned about the rescue efforts led by first responders.

Trump on Texas floods that killed more than 100 people and counting: “Their response has been incredible … I think a lot of lives have been saved. As bad as it was, you could’ve lost double or triple. Congratulations on a great job.” pic.twitter.com/iWYvH56mTf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 8, 2025

Judi James said that Trump looked serious, sad, and somber while speaking in the interview, followed by visible signs of distress, which included baring his lower teeth when he talked about his relationship with Texas while shifting his pitch to a lower tone.

While he switched back to his typical “Trump-like like talking style moments later, these instances prove that the patriot who portrayed a self-centered and selfish PR image has a much more vulnerable side to him, just like any of us.