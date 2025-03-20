Donald Trump’s ‘Self Obsession’ Takes a New Twist—Hints at Renaming Gold Card Immigrant Status After Himself!

Donald Trump has a golden idea that will grate on the left’s nerves. The President recently spoke about his plan to give out the “Gold Card immigration status.” He also 78-year-old joked about how his renaming the immigration status after himself and how it would drive his critics “crazy.”

The Gold Card immigration status is a type of residency visa that Trump wants to introduce in America. A foreign national can acquire the visa by investing a minimum of $5 million in a project in the US.

Trump also spoke about how his Gold Card immigration status will be much more popular” than the already existing EB-5 visas. The EB-5 visas require an individual to invest around $1,050,000. The investment should also create at least 10 full-time jobs for US citizens.

Trump’s Gold Card in comparison will require a foreign national to invest $5 million to secure a residency. In a recent interview with Fox News, the Republican revealed what his people “want to call” the visa that is yet to be introduced.

“It’ll drive you crazy. It’ll drive the left crazy. They want to call it the Trump card,” he told host Laura Ingraham. He also went on to claim that the “Trump card” will sell much better than the “gold card everybody has.”

The President announced his plan to start the Gold card last month. He noted that possessing a gold card will give an individual the privileges that come with a green card. Trump also noted how the gold card will be a “route to citizenship.”

The 78-year-old also explained how the card will bring “wealthy people” into the country. He pointed out how the said wealthy people are healthy for the economy because they would be “spending a lot of money” and “paying a lot of taxes” while employing US citizens.

Trump elaborates more on how the Gold card will benefit the US tremendously. He noted how if one gold card costs $5,000,000, and they manage to sell a million that would give the US $5 trillion. “We are now an unbelievably successful country,” he concluded his point.

The President pointed out how his grand plan would help in paying off the money that America owes to the other countries. “It’s all going to pay down debt. We’re going to have very little debt,” he shared.

During the Fox News interview, he also hinted at how Russian oligarchs will be able to apply for the Gold card. In the same interview, he described the card as “somewhat like a green card, but at a higher level of sophistication.”

Details about who will qualify to apply for the gold card have not been revealed yet. But Trump did mention how individuals and even companies will be able to apply for the same. Howard Lutnick who serves as the Commerce Secretary of the United States revealed when applications for the gold card will be accepted. According to PBS News, the gold card will replace an existing program in two weeks.