Donald Trump’s Niece Mary Comments on his Reaction to Robert Mueller’s Death

Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, has called him out over his reaction to the death of Robert Mueller. After he made a celebratory post on social media, she took to X to criticize the President’s comment. The author, psychologist and political commentator, criticised his insensitive reaction to Mueller’s death.

On March 1, Donald Trump made a celebratory post on Truth Social about Mueller’s passing at age 81, writing, “Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Trump: “Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people! President DONALD J. TRUMP” pic.twitter.com/Phme4DcmFj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 21, 2026

Having seen the post on Saturday, Mary made a post of her own on X (formerly Twitter) to criticize Trump’s insensitive post, writing, “Robert Mueller served his country honorably for decades,” adding, “In response to his death, Donald wrote: ‘Good. I’m glad he’s dead.’ If you think that’s acceptable or even remotely ok, you are part of the problem,” as a cutting response.

Robert Mueller served his country honorably for decades. In response to his death, Donald wrote:

“Good. I’m glad he’s dead.”

If you think that’s acceptable or even remotely ok, you are part of the problem. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) March 21, 2026

However, Mary was not alone, as several political figures slammed the President’s statement on Mueller’s passing. New York Representative Dan Goldman wrote that Trump “disgustingly celebrates Mueller’s death simply because he exposed Trump’s efforts to steal the 2016 election.” Adam Schiff, senator for California, wrote on X, “Every day, this President shows his basic indecency and unfitness for office.”

Meanwhile, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer also responded on X, writing, “The cruelty is the point,” adding that Donald Trump’s “goal is to distract you from rising gas prices, his aimless war, ICE abuses, and the Epstein files.”

However, while many criticized Trump’s post, some Republicans came to his defense, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent writing, “We should all have a little empathy” for Trump for “what has been done to him and his family.”

Moreover, presidential advisor, Roger Stone, wrote, “The judgment of Robert Mueller has moved to a much higher court,” referring to divine justice.

Bob Mueller was one of the finest directors in the history of the FBI, transforming the bureau after 9/11 and saving countless lives. But it was his relentless commitment to the rule of law and his unwavering belief in our bedrock values that made him one of the most respected… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 21, 2026

Meanwhile, in contrast to Trump’s post, former President Barack Obama made his own post on X in tribute to Robert Mueller’s passing, writing, “Bob Mueller was one of the finest directors in the history of the FBI, transforming the bureau after 9/11 and saving countless lives. But it was his relentless commitment to the rule of law and his unwavering belief in our bedrock values that made him one of the most respected.”

Mueller was an American lawyer who served as the sixth director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation from 2001 to 2013. He was said to rebuild the FBI from the bottom up during his time there. Mueller’s special counsel inquiry put Trump’s 2016 campaign under a microscope, drawing harsh criticism from the now-President.