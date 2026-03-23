Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Ty Cobb, ripped into him after the president took a celebratory tone in a post about the death of former FBI chief Robert Mueller. Mueller played a key role in investigating alleged connections between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.

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He passed away after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease, his family revealed. Following his death, Trump took to his Truth Social account, writing that he was “glad.” He wrote,

“Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!”

Trump faced backlash over the statement. In a conversation on MS Now, Cobb strongly criticized his words and called him a “demented narcissist.” He said, “So that’s the type of person that President Trump is. He’s a demented narcissist who seriously hates anybody who stands in opposition to him.”

Trump’s former lawyer Ty Cobb just unloaded on his ex-boss after Trump celebrated the death of Robert Mueller: “He is a demented narcissist, rules the country in a very authoritarian manner with the assistance of a cowardly cabinet…”

pic.twitter.com/XIE22ze5fU — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) March 21, 2026

​He continued, “(Trump) has reworked the justice department into a revenge machine and rules the country in a very authoritarian manner with the assistance of a cowardly cabinet and even more cowardly Republicans in Congress. And that’s a tragedy… something we all have to deal with.”

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Cobb added, “But I think rather than focusing on the despicable response of a demented president, we should really focus on the hero that we lost today and ideally, gain some inspiration and strength that we can bring out on No Kings Day when we stand up again for our country.”

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Donald Trump has been facing a storm of criticism for his statement from angry social media users. One user on X expressed surprise at the comment, writing, “Donald Trump just CELEBRATED the DEATH of American patriot Robert Mueller. Who does that?”

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Another user noted, “If his former lawyer can say it, MAGA should be able to admit it instead of consciously defending it. May Robert Mueller’s memory be a blessing.”

Chris Christie: “To say what the president said about Bob Mueller just shows you how completely self-consumed he is. It comes from his own sense that the only thing that matters in the world is him. That’s what a child does.” pic.twitter.com/FX22cZg75B — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 22, 2026

​NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith said, “This is the B.S. I’m talking about. This is a disgusting thing coming from our Commander in Chief—especially about a VETERAN and PURPLE HEART recipient.”

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said, “To say what the president said about Bob Mueller just shows you how completely self-consumed he is. It comes from his own sense that the only thing that matters in the world is him.”

He added: “That’s what a child does.”

However, Scott Bessent defended Trump, saying, “Neither one of us can understand what has been done to the president and his family,” referring to the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago home.