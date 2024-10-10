Donald Trump’s Makeup Blunder Steals the Spotlight at October 7 Event: "Do I Need More Color?"

Donald Trump's Embarrassing Makeup Mishap Takes Center Stage at October 7 Event

GOP nominee Donald Trump hosted an October 7 tribute event at Trump National Doral Golf Club to honor those who were killed or captured by the Hamas attack on Israel. The solemn occasion, however, was overshadowed by the former President's makeup blunder that went viral online. As often is the case, Trump's face looked overly-bronzed.

Trump’s Appearance

As reported by The List, what caught the attention of netizens online was the harsh, visible line between Trump’s natural skin color and his heavily applied makeup. The contrast was so distinct that it almost created a mask-like effect. His makeup appeared as though it had been applied without blending, with an orange hue overpowering his face.

Trump’s Makeup Artist Spilled the Beans

According to Kriss Blevens, a makeup artist who has worked with Trump in the past, the former president often insists on more color, even when advised against it. She revealed, "He will look and go, 'Do I need more color?' And I say, 'No, you don't, trust me.'" Clearly, at the Oct 7 event, Trump either ignored that advice or took matters into his own hands and invited ridicule.

Trump and His Long History of Orange Foundation

Over the years, Trump has been known for wearing an unusual orange foundation. Many have claimed that Trump is inclined and has a penchant for makeup. Images of his bronzed looks and heavy foundation streaming down his face live rent-free in the minds of political watchers. Former GOP lawmaker Adam Kinzinger, once shared how Trump smells. “The best way to describe it... take armpits, ketchup, a butt, and makeup and put that all in a blender and bottle that as a cologne."

Trump and the Reasoning Behind His Very Long Ties

As per The Guardian, rounding out the trifecta of fashion disasters is Trump’s signature long ties. Often Trump opts for a tie that extends far below his beltline; a unique choice that has long raised eyebrows. According to former New Jersey Governor, Chris Christie’s memoir, Trump believed that wearing a long tie would make him look thinner.

Trump’s Weird Obsession With His Appearance

During a rally in Pennsylvania, Trump took the stage and chose to comment on his hair. During his speech, spotting someone with a similar hairstyle, he boasted, "What a nice-looking man. Who is that? Oh, it's Trump. What a wonderful-looking person…I'm just checking out the hairstyle as I'm talking. What can you do? There's nothing I can do about it. You're stuck with it."