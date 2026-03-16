Donald Trump’s ‘Legendary’ White House UFC Fight Faces $100 Permit Warning

Officials have warned Donald Trump that the planned Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event at the White House could face major disruption. The fights might not count towards the fighters’ rankings unless the administration obtains a requried $100 permit.

The DC Combat Sports Commission, which regulates boxing, mixed martial arts, and professional wrestling in Washington, D.C., requires fighters, managers, and promoters to secure licenses before staging any events in the city. Yet, according to the commission’s chairman, Andrew Huff, officials were not informed about the upcoming UFC Freedom 250, which is scheduled for June 14.

“We don’t know anything,” Huff said. “Every promoter in the District of Columbia should be held to the same standard, whether you’re organizing a small wrestling show or a major event,” Huff told The Washington Post.

UFC said it does not need a permit because the event will take place on federal land. Huff warned that without official approval, the fights would be considered unsanctioned and would not be officially recorded.

“I’m concerned about precedent. What happens when someone puts on a boxing match in Malcolm X Park? They don’t need to get us involved?” Huff told the media outlet.

According to The Irish Star, to get a license in Washington, fighters typically must provide full medical documentation, undergo examinations by an assigned doctor, and take part in a commission-supervised private weigh-in. Even though UFC has its own set of doctors, chairman Andrew Huff raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest since those doctors are employed by the organization itself.

The championship is reportedly colliding with Donald Trump’s 80th birthday and celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the United States.

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Trump also wished to stage the event right outside the White House on the South lawn, which would reportedly cost more than $60 million, with the UFC planning to recover a major part of the money through sponsorship deals. During an interview with influencer and boxer Jake Paul, Trump confirmed he plans to attend the gala event and praised UFC President Dana White.

“Dana is a great guy,” Trump said. “There’s nobody like him.”

According to The Guardian, the controversy comes as Donald Trump announced last year that the White House would host an Ultimate Fighting Championship event to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States.

He told MAGA supporters the event would be a “big deal,” even though recent developments may say otherwise.

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Trump initially said the event would feature “eight or nine championship fights” and showcase the biggest matchups the championship has ever seen.

“Every one is a championship fight, and every one is a legendary type of fight,” he said. Dana White also added to Trump’s enthusiasm as she called the championship the “greatest fight card ever assembled,” a rare opportunity to present an amazing lineup.

However, instead of the eight or nine title bouts Trump had initially suggested, the event will now reportedly include only two championship fights: a lightweight title clash between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje, and an interim heavyweight championship fight between Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane.

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Several of these figures have previously shown support for Donald Trump and his policies, though this time the absence of major UFC stars like Conor McGregor and Jon Jones has disappointed many long-term fans.

One fan commented on a social media post about the recent changes and said how he missed the old times of the iconic championship. “UFC peaked 2007-2016,” he wrote.

Despite criticism and online scrutiny, Trump seems to be looking forward to the event as the White House has sustained a close relationship. According to the Guardian, “UFC is the sports arm of Trump’s MAGA regime,” and over the last few years, it has been a strong cultural base for Trump supporters.