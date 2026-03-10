Trump Crushes Newsom And Harris In New Poll — Is Surging Popularity Setting The Stage For A Midterms Red Wave?

A new national poll shows President Donald Trump maintaining overwhelming support among Republican voters, a signal that the GOP could be poised for strong momentum heading into upcoming Midterms elections and beyond.

According to a report by The Hill, the new NBC News survey results released Monday, 41 percent of those polled expressed favorable views of of President Trump. The new sparked headlines about both the Midterms and a hypothetical 2028 presidential race, the results are widely seen as a reflection of his enduring political strength and the powerful coalition he continues to command within the Republican Party.

An NBC poll, conducted Feb. 27-March 3 surveyed 1,000 registered voters nationally, concluded that President Trump is more popular than his fiercest critics, Stephen Colbert, CA Governor Gavin Newsom, former VP Kamala Harris, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). pic.twitter.com/oGi8NmPn7w — Allen805 (@Allen8052329471) March 10, 2026

Because the U.S. Constitution limits presidents to two terms, the president would not be eligible to run again in 2028. However, the poll’s findings highlight how strongly Republican voters remain aligned with Trump’s political agenda and leadership.

According to the presidential poll, Trump received the highest level of support among Republican respondents when they were asked about their preferred presidential candidate in 2028. The results showed the president far ahead of Gavin Newsom and Kamala Harris.

Political observers say the numbers are less about the president personally returning to the ballot and more about the continued popularity of the political movement he built. Trump himself has repeatedly highlighted the scale of that support when addressing crowds and speaking about the future of the Republican Party.

“We have a movement like nobody’s ever seen before,” Trump has said while discussing the coalition of voters that helped propel him to the White House. The poll suggests that the MAGA movement remains firmly intact. Even years into his presidency, Republican voters continue to view the president as the central figure shaping the direction of the party.

That strong backing could play a major role in upcoming elections, particularly the midterms. Analysts say enthusiasm among Trump supporters could translate into high turnout, potentially helping Republicans make major gains in Congress.

Trump has frequently framed elections as a referendum on his broader agenda, urging supporters to remain engaged in races across the country. “We have to keep winning,” Trump told supporters in remarks about future elections.

The poll results also underscore the potential advantage for candidates closely aligned with Trump’s policies and political style. One figure often mentioned in discussions about the party’s future is Vice President JD Vance, who has emerged as a prominent national voice within the GOP and a key ally of the president.

An NBC News poll released on Sunday showed the GOP outperforming Democrats on crime and immigration, and found that voters view Immigration and Customs Enforcement more positively than the Democratic Party. The poll sampled 1,000 registered voters, with… https://t.co/XXm5Wmq2Kg pic.twitter.com/dDn2Hin0V1 — The Western Journal (@WesternJournalX) March 9, 2026

Vance has built a strong following among Republican voters by championing many of the same populist and America-first priorities that have defined Trump’s political movement. As the Republican Party looks ahead to the latter part of the decade, many observers believe that Trump’s continued popularity could help pave the way for a successor who carries forward that agenda.

The poll results suggest that the political base Trump energized remains firmly engaged and supportive of candidates who align with his vision for the country.

While the 2028 presidential race is still years away, the data offers an early glimpse into how influential the president could remain in shaping the party’s future direction. For now, Republican strategists are focused on the more immediate political landscape, particularly the upcoming Midterm elections where turnout and enthusiasm will play a decisive role.

If the strong support reflected in the poll translates into voter participation, the results could give Republicans a powerful boost and help set the stage for the next generation of GOP leadership.