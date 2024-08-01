Donald Trump's Last Supper Controversy and 2024 Paris Olympics Mayhem Raises Accusations of Hypocrisy

Donald Trump is embroiled in yet another controversy after his AI-generated image of "The Last Supper" is doing the rounds on the internet. The backlash is being faced by Trump supporters who recently tarnished the Paris Olympics' opening ceremony portrayal of the famous art piece by Leonardo Da Vinci.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Wilson

Columnist Mike Freeman called out the Trump supporters by calling them "hypocrites." In an op-ed for the USA Today, Freeman writes, "At his rallies, there are people wearing shirts showing Jesus touching Trump on his shoulder. 'Thank you, Lord Jesus, for President Trump.'" Adding on he claimed, "It has to do with the stunning reaction of many of the same people who think God delivered Trump to Earth, to what's become the Last Supper controversy from the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics." Netizens have also called out the former President's supporters for lashing out at the Paris Olympics drag artist's impression but not saying a word against the AI-generated image of Trump positioned in place of Jesus Christ.

Donald Trump on the Olympics: “I thought the opening ceremony was a disgrace” pic.twitter.com/D7RFvFGVm1 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 30, 2024

User @orlandoribbons wrote, "Why didn’t the Republicans go Bat Shit Crazy when Trump did this….an actual depiction of the Last Supper and him as the host of the party, Jesus himself?!?! Why wasn’t that blasphemy? Yup. The State Rests Your Honor…" @gumbo1968 shared the video of the opening ceremony and Trump's image asking, "So this is “wrong “ somehow but Trump dressed up like Jesus and at the last supper is right?" @Kell724 commented sarcastically saying, "Oh I am sure that's fine because, after all, he's the 'Chosen One.'" User @booksanescape shared their opinion writing, "Blasphemous! These are not serious religious people. They want stuff their way and that's that!" calling the act blasphemous to gain political benefits.

Last night’s mockery of the Last Supper was shocking and insulting to Christian people around the world who watched the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games.



The war on our faith and traditional values knows no bounds today. But we know that truth and virtue will always… pic.twitter.com/s88c9ymG9j — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 27, 2024

House Speaker Mike Johnson reacted to the Olympic ceremony of 2024 by tweeting, "Last night’s mockery of the Last Supper was shocking and insulting to Christian people around the world who watched the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games. The war on our faith and traditional values knows no bounds today. But we know that truth and virtue will always prevail. “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.” (John 1:5)" he called the ceremony insulting to the religious sentiments of the Christians. Freeman called him out asking, "What's more offensive to the "war on traditional values?" The French doing French things, or someone fined for misusing charitable funds, and being convicted of felonies?"

Why didn’t the Republicans go Bat Shit Crazy when Trump did this….an actual depiction of the Last Supper and him as the host of the party, Jesus himself?!?!



Why wasn’t that blasphemy?



Yup.



The State Rests Your Honor… pic.twitter.com/Mx7fyFgl4D — Orlando Ribbon Project (@orlandoribbons) July 28, 2024

The former President Trump also weighed in on the issue in an appearance on Fox News that, "I'm very open-minded, but I thought what they did was a disgrace." Explaining the controversy, French actor Thomas Jolly told BFMTV, "There’s Dionysus arriving on a table. Why is he there? First and foremost because he is the god of celebration in Greek mythology and the tableau is called 'Festivity.' He is also the god of wine, which is also one of the jewels of France, and the father of Séquana, the goddess of the river Seine. The idea was to depict a big pagan celebration, linked to the gods of Olympus, and thus the Olympics." However, the question remains if the AI image of Trump is indeed hypocritical.