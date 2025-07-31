Donald Trump’s ‘I Don’t Draw’ Claim Falls Flat as Resurfaced Epstein Birthday Sketch Tells a Different Story

Donald Trump has been under fire for his relationship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The President has taken every opportunity to deny that he and the billionaire were friends. Despite his claims, news links keep emerging, making the public scrutiny worse. Here’s everything you need to know about the newly found link between Trump and the billionaire.

It all started with the Wall Street Journal’s report, which published a letter that Donald Trump allegedly wrote to Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday. The note that the President allegedly wrote depicted the outline of a naked woman’s body.

A ‘Donald’ signature was drawn where the woman’s pubic hair is supposed to be. “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret,” the note further read, according to the report.

The note once again stirred up questions regarding the exact nature of the President’s relationship with the billionaire. The speculation picked up to the point that Trump himself had then addressed the note.

“I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women,” Trump asserted. He went on to note how the words on the page weren’t his “language” nor his “words.” Shortly after, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed that Trump would be suing the Wall Street Journal, NewsCorp, and Mr. Murdoch for the “fake” story.

#PedoPresident Trump loved his pedophile buddy Jeff Epstein pic.twitter.com/VRxrgtkMJo — K 💙🇺🇲 (@Fam4Fun) July 25, 2025

A newly surfaced report has now put another one of the President’s drawings in the spotlight. RadarOnline shared pictures of a drawing Trump drew for the Doodle For Hunger charity. The drawing depicts the Manhattan skyline, with the President’s signature at the bottom of the drawing.

The said drawing is now being auctioned on a website called Iconic Auctions. The minimum bid for the doodle is set at $3,000. The drawing that is being sold by an anonymous seller is scheduled to stop accepting bids on August 2.

The doodle coming to light contradicts everything the President has said about not being someone who draws. The newly surfaced doodle has managed to make people skeptical of Trump’s claims once again.

Trump’s letter to Epstein:

“We have certain things in common, Jeffrey.” Crude drawing of a woman included. Now he says, “I never wrote a picture in my life.” But the sketch fits, the words fit, and the company he kept says it all. pic.twitter.com/LdsWwDPZPq — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) July 18, 2025

Trump has repeatedly claimed that he had cut ties with the sex offender “many years ago,” before he was even convicted for his crimes. The 79-year-old has also claimed that the billionaire was “banned” from Mar-a-Lago. A RadarOnline report has previously claimed that Epstein was an active member of the President’s Florida club even after he allegedly cut ties with him.

Trump, on the other hand, has made good on his promise regarding the lawsuit. The President filed a $10 billion lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch and The Wall Street Journal. Vice President JD Vance took to X(formerly known as Twitter) to claim that the report was “complete and utter bullshit.”