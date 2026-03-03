Donald Trump’s Health Under Scrutiny Again As He Forgets Key Family Detail

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office at the White House on Tuesday, President Donald Trump said how much he loves the UK, telling them that both his parents are British born. “I love the UK, my mother was born there,” he said, while talking of Britain’s struggle with energy and immigration.

Trump then gestured to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, saying, “My father was… he knows all about my father. My father was born there.”

However, this is not correct, as Trump’s late father was born in the Bronx, New York and not Germany. As always, netizens took note of his error and the internet came alive with their responses.

One social media user wrote, “Trump thinks we have a problem with windmills and Sharia Law,” while another wrote, “He also can’t remember the country in which his father was born.”

One X user commented, writing, “I’ll be generous and chalk it up to sleep deprivation, but Trump told the German chancellor that his father, who was born in New York City, was born in Germany.” Yet another said, “His father was born in the US… His grandfather was born there, but…… details.”

Meanwhile, another did the math and was concerned that this was the man who has the nuclear launch codes in his possession. Another aptly wrote, “On today’s episode of ‘If Biden had Done it!’.. dude either doesn’t know/remember where his dad was born or thinks we don’t have Google. Not great either way.”

Meanwhile, among Trump’s health issues, during an event on Monday, red marks were observed on his neck, sparking new health concerns. The White House explained to the Irish Star that the lesions were a reaction to a cream recommended by the president’s physician. “President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment, prescribed by the White House Doctor,” said Dr. Sean Barbabella.

“The President is using this treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks,” he added.

Throughout the recent event for veterans, Trump, 79, spoke of the strikes on Iran, his plans for the ballroom and more. However, the president stumbled over his words and slurred his speech while paying tribute to the final veteran in the ceremony.

“Finally, we honor one more soldier, a fallen warrior of the world … Of wars,” he said, reading from a teleprompter. Meanwhile, the president has previously been questioned about his health as the bruising on his hands was clear to see, even though he tried to conceal it with makeup.

Meanwhile, Trump’s health problems have been downplayed by the White House, with Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, explaining that his hand bruising comes from the consistent” irritation resulting from “frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin.”