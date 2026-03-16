Donald Trump’s Greasy Face Photo Goes Viral—And Netizens Can’t Stop Talking About It

President Donald Trump was recently spotted wearing rather greasy makeup. A picture of the president is now being reshared on social media, featuring the alleged makeup blunder. The picture has also sparked some health concerns about Trump.

According to reports by The List, the President was recently spotted leaving the White House on March 11, 2026, for Ohio. Shortly before he left, he had taken a picture with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. While Trump remained in his iconic red tie, white shirt, and navy blue suit set. Leavitt was seen sporting pink formal wear with sunglasses.

Trump’s face today looks downright radioactive (Win McNamee/Getty) pic.twitter.com/grBgbOTq3c — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 11, 2026

Many gushed over Leavitt’s outfit. But they also zeroed in on Trump’s makeup. It looked like it had a sheen to it. Renowned journalist and political analyst Aaron Rupar shared the picture on his X account and pointed out, “Trump’s face today looks downright radioactive.”

Netizens were quick to react to Rupar’s post and responded with mixed reactions. One user mentioned, “He looks like a different shade of orange every time he steps out.” Another one remarked on the greasy appearance, saying, “Getting back to that sheen.”

A third one said, “Trump forgot his bronzer this morning…” A fourth one referred to the alleged glow on Trump’s face and asked, “How does he get that moisturized glow? I have very dry skin, and my makeup base always goes very matte.” A fifth one asked, “Why do they both look greasy?”

The comment section of the post was also filled with several close-up pictures of Trump, featuring the supposed oily skin texture. While many focused on the makeup, some brought up the neck rash he recently had.

In early March of this year, a concerning neck rash was visible when Trump appeared for a press conference. Many wondered about the rash’s origin and pushed for clarity. The Daily Beast cited a statement from Trump’s physician addressing the rash.

Captain Sean P. Barbabella is the President’s official physician. He released an official statement about the rash and said it was due to a skin treatment.

In his statement, Barbabella claimed, “President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck.” He added, “Which is a preventive skin treatment, prescribed by the White House doctor.”

Q: The rash on Trump’s neck, the White House physician said it was a preventative skin cream that he was using, but why is Trump using this cream? Leavitt: The physician’s statement said that the redness on the neck will dissipate within the next couple of weeks pic.twitter.com/RP6BqpdvE5 — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) March 4, 2026

Barbabella also explained that the redness is reportedly expected to last for a “few weeks.” Many eagle-eyed netizens had already noticed it. Leavitt recently repeated Barbabella’s statement at a press conference. But did not comment on the nature of the skin treatment. The president and White House continues to claim that he’s in good health.

There’s another reason why Trump might have oily skin apart from the makeup itself. According to reports by Slate, Trump reportedly consumes burgers, fries, and multiple Diet Cokes on a regular basis. And eating fast food generally contributes to oily skin.

About the makeup, the president has been very open about using it. After concerns about him covering up the bruises on his hands grew. The White House put all rumors about his health conditions to rest.

They revealed that Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. The President also admitted to reportedly taking 325 mg of Aspirin daily. And also noted that Trump shakes many hands at meetings. This causes bruises to appear.