Donald Trump’s Golf Game Exposed! Baseball Legend Shares Scorecard Showing the President Trailing at His Own Course

Retired baseball legend Roger Clemens posted a photo on Instagram with a golf score card. It tells how Mr. President Trump has fared in the game. Usually, Donald Trump is winning on his own courses, supposedly being a skilled player.

He posted and revealed the score from the game held at the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia. His post was captioned, “For everyone asking about the scorecard! Mr. President didn’t miss a fairway!!”

This comes right after Trump supported Clemens’ induction to the Baseball Hall of Fame despite the steroid use. He posted on Truth Social about the baseball players’ drug use and how it was not proven.

The scorecard shows the winner is his son Kacy. The club’s director of golf, scored 71, and he himself was at the third position scoring 76. Meanwhile, Trump was last at 77, nicknamed 45/47.

Trump left his signature on the card with a Sharpie. The scorecard does not prove Trump’s boastful claims about being victorious on his own courses. Maybe he has his good days and bad days.

Earlier this year, he won the Senior Club Championship and surprised several viewers. Later, he won the Golf Club Championship at his Palm Beach County Club, and then came the Senior Club Championship title.

He spoke to the reporters after winning, even though there was a tie with another player. He told them, “It’s good to win. You heard I won, right? Did you hear I won? Just to back it up from there, I won. I like to win.”

White House posted with his scorecard captioned, “Winning on and off the course.” As per the visual evidence, Trump has been seen dropping the ball and picking it up when no one is noticing.

So he has been accused of cheating at the game too. Are all his wins a result of that, or does he actually play well? Many would assume that so much time at the golf course would make him a good player. But on several occasions his skills have come to light.

Trump spends a lot of time at the golf course and then some bragging about his wins. These are his leisurely days without makeup on when he dresses casually. He was seen playing golf when a rescue operation was going on during the Texas flash floods.

In other news, he has a plaque from the West Palm beach annual championship however he did not even play in it. He may not be playing that fair, even when it’s his favorite sport and getting accolades while being mediocre.