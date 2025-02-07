Donald Trump’s Gold Obsession Returns as He Completely Renovates the Oval Office, A Psychologist Questions ‘But Why’?

Donald Trump’s taste in interior design is being psychoanalysed by the world as any President’s taste ever is. How a President redecorates the Oval Office after moving into the White House is often taken as an indication of how their term will proceed. An expert has claimed that Trump’s choice could hint towards “greed and excess.”

When Joe Biden started his term in 2021, he made tweaks to the interior that Trump left behind. Trump had a portrait of the 7th President Andrew Jackson hung up in the office that Biden had removed. A portrait of Benjamin Franklin replaced it with the former frame.

Biden did not make any other major changes to the Oval Office that would be noticed right off the bat. He decided to keep the drapes and furniture the same. The pastel rug that Trump had left behind was replaced by a dark blue one.

A bust of Abraham Lincoln and another Harry Truman lay on either side of the Resolute Desk. The painting Avenue in the Rain by artist Childe Hassam was displayed on one of the walls. Another wall also displayed portraits of Franklin D. Roosevelt, George Washington, Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln.

Donald Trump’s makeover of the Oval Office was hard to miss given all the gold accents. The Republican who is well known for his inclination towards everything gold stayed true to character when it came to his approach to interior design.

The President reportedly added a trophy cabinet that features various gold awards. The Oval Office now also features multiple flagpoles with several medals on display. The last very noticeable change that the politician made was adding more gold frames to the wall.

Considering the recent additions to the office, it is safe to say that Trump is a man who likes his taste to reflect grandeur. According to an expert, Trump’s liking towards gold isn’t only related to grandeur but also “greed and excess.”

The Republican love for the precious metal is widely known. Trump’s home reportedly even consists of gold furniture. Jill Morton who is a Psychologist spoke about the 78-year-old’s obsession with gold. In an interview with Marie Claire, the expert noted that gold represents “luxury and wealth” in cultures around the world. “But it can also symbolize greed and excess,” Morton shared.

Journalist Joe Weisenthal has previously given his take on the President’s liking for gold while noting his hair colour. “Every day, probably the closest gold item to Donald Trump is that massive halo of gold hair that hangs over his head like sort of a flying saucer,” Weisenthal noted in a YouTube video.

🇺🇸 President Trump as the young athletes gathered around him before he signed the executive order banning trans people from competing in women’s sports: The Secret Service is worried about them? If we have to worry about them, we have big problems. pic.twitter.com/FHbyosDFeL — Idaho Conservatives 🇺🇸 (@NorthIdahoRight) February 5, 2025

In the past few weeks, Trump has made a few major changes not as surface level as the Oval Office makeover. The President recently signed a bill to pass a law that bans transgender women from competing in female sports categories.

He claimed that the law would “keep men out of women’s sports.” He also signed another executive order that will affect the transgender community. The order was called “Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation.” According to the law, the U.S. government will not “fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called ‘transition’ of a child ” through sex change surgeries.