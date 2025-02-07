Donald Trump Orders Federal Government to Terminate ‘Every Single Media Contract’—Is Elon Musk to Blame?

Donald Trump has always been in a battle with those who didn’t agree with him or were not his blind followers. This included federal agencies, media houses, and journalists.

As soon as Donald Trump got into office, he started eliminating all those who dared to stand and speak against him in the last few years. He started with USAID, federal employees, and agents of the federal justice system.

Donald Trump’s administration is now coming for the press and media. In an unprecedented step, on Thursday, President Donald Trump issued an order for the federal government to discontinue all paid news subscriptions for executive branch personnel and agency offices.

The White House instructed the General Services Administration to end “every single media contract” that was funded by the federal government. It was reported by Axios as per the email leaked to them.

On the orders of Donald Trump, one of his administrators issued a memo through email asking to remove all of the contracts for Bloomberg, Politico, the BBC, and E&E. All media contracts for GSA have been pulled and canceled.

This came in response to one of the wrongly published reports by Elon Musk’s DOGE, Department of Government Efficiency. As per the report, The federal government was giving Politico millions of dollars in subsidies.

This was of course not correct as the funds were paid to Politico pro, legislation tracking service. And it enjoys no subsidy. It was years’ worth of payment for the subscription.

In a typical MAGA fashion, Elon Musk’s fans flooded X.com with comments as to how the government has been feeding anti-Trump media and the press for years to ensure all the wrong stories are published.

This is the biggest scandal in news media history: No employee at Politico got paid yesterday.

First time ever the company missed a pay period.

This is a crisis. Now we learn Politico — a “news company” — which spent the last 10 years trying to destroy the MAGA Movement was… pic.twitter.com/F5U0TnlZca — PPN (@PPN1776) February 5, 2025

This, in fact, is the wrong story or, as the media terms it- misinformation. The government has been making the payment of media subscriptions open for years so that anyone can check and see if they are interested. This practice is followed by all governments- Democratic and Republican. Adding fuel to the fire was new press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who added that there would be no more payments to Politico from the government.

WH Press Secretary confirms Politico will be cut off immediately from federal funding. pic.twitter.com/qQstMmY4rK — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) February 5, 2025

Interestingly enough, there have been no payments to Politico from the government. In response to the outcry, Politico’s CEO Goli Sheikholeslami and Politico Global Editor-in-Chief John Harris wrote, “Not a dime, ever, in 18 years.” The corporation Politico is privately held. The government has never given any money, grants, or subsidies to the company as there are no such policies in place. Mr. Goli added, “Politico Pro is unique. Companies, organizations, and, yes, certain government bodies use this expert subscription service.”

In a move not new to Trump and his allies, he created a problem where there was none and then found a solution which no one needed and became a hero, all the while destroying long standing administrative policies.