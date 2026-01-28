Donald Trump’s Four-Word “Creepy” Compliment to a Woman Raises Eyebrows

Donald Trump has a long and unforgettable history of dropping creepy comments related to women. This time, he has done it again, as he praises an Iowa woman for her beauty. But he instantly regrets it as he tries to distract the masses from the second fatal shooting in Minneapolis.

With the midterm election approaching, Donald Trump has started to make moves that will keep his spot secured. During the rally (via The White House) in Clive, Iowa, he joked about another a “rigged election” again and wanted the same support for the third and fourth time.

The President kept jumping from one topic to another, desperately attempting to spread his rally’s message of “Lower Prices. Bigger Paychecks.” During his hour-long speech, he talked about tax deduction and how new reforms will immensely benefit one woman, Erica Pertal, the general manager at Whiskey River Bar.

Trump: Where is she? Oh, she’s so beautiful. I’m not allowed to say that anymore. If I say a woman is beautiful, that is the end of your political career. But she is beautiful. pic.twitter.com/ef6ZqvP9TF — Acyn (@Acyn) January 27, 2026

He asked if she managed to make it to his rally. Once she made it through the crowd, he took a good look at her and commented, “Oh, she’s so beautiful.” He instantly regretted sending the compliment her way, saying,

“I’m not allowed to say that anymore. If I say a woman is beautiful, that is the end of your political career. But she is beautiful.”

He invited her on the stage and then called another woman, Judy Walden, a part-time bartender, to the stage. They expressed their gratitude for his support, shook hands with him, and left. But Donald Trump joked again and said, “I refuse to say they’re beautiful.”

The clip went viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism from social media users, who call him out for his creepy nature. An X user wrote, “He really likes the ones that look like his daughter.” Another user wrote, “MAGAs only care about looks. Wish they cared a little of the brain and the heart of people as well.”

creepy old dude vibe. — Valderrama (@Valderrama2026) January 28, 2026

Another user asked, “Did he drive by a junior high school when he saw her???” An X user tweeted, “I wish it would be that easy to end his political career.” Lastly, a user wrote, “He says this bullshit line about his political career would be over if he calls a woman beautiful but he’s literally covering up the Epstein files.”

As per reports from The Mirror, using the President to travel to different states for rallies once a week is the newest strategy of the White House. This plan was allegedly chalked out following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, on January 24, 2026.

The administration keenly hopes that the POTUS’ weekly interaction with the American crowd will divert their attention from the ongoing crisis in the Mill City. Nevertheless, the strategy did work, as netizens have found a new reason to put Donald Trump in their crosshairs.