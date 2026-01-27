Protesters Disrupt Trump’s Iowa Speech; He Responds With Sharp Insults

President Donald Trump isn’t new to dealing with backlash from critics online or in person. At his recent Iowa rally, the POTUS was faced with hecklers who criticized him during his speech.

According to Mirror UK, Trump began addressing the crowd about the victories during his presidency, which reportedly put him and his team on a “rocket ship” to victory. Trump praised the people of Iowa for their unwavering support, which played a huge part in helping him win the presidency.

🚨🚨BREAKING: Trump in Iowa says we already won three times, “Shall we do it a fourth time?” he asks the crowd. The crowd responds with resounding cheers. 😂 pic.twitter.com/F0g1EaTGUA — Plein Crazy (@PleinCrazy) January 27, 2026

He then mentioned what he falsely claims was a rigged election, which he lost in 2020 against former President Joe Biden. The claims he made about the 2020 election were false, a claim he has repeatedly made despite being debunked.

Trump recalled asking his team if they wanted to push forward for another attempt at the White House after the “rigged election,” to which his administration enthusiastically agreed. Happy about his victory in the 2024 election, Trump also asked the crowd, “Should we do it a fourth time?” To which the crowd cheered and encouraged him.

Trump continued to mention highlights of his administration, like taxes, tariffs, and more. During his speech, the POTUS was being heckled repeatedly by critics present in the crowd. At one point, a few protestors began to heckle the POTUS while he was still talking. After he could no longer ignore it, Trump clapped back.

🚨 MAJOR: Donald Trump’s rally in “deep red” Iowa was interrupted by protesters. His response: smear them as “paid agitators” and “paid insurrectionists… sickos.” That’s authoritarian panic. When dissent shows up everywhere, the reflex is to delegitimize it. The truth is… pic.twitter.com/h1z2DOEvZz — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) January 28, 2026

Trump called the protesters heckling, “lunatics,” while his supporters chanted “USA” repeatedly in favor of him. He continued to accuse the hecklers of being “paid agitators” and said, “They’re paid insurrectionists, they’re sickos.” During this ordeal, supporters continued voicing their support for the POTUS.

The heckling came amid unrest over the plummeting immigration approvals and anti-ICE protests. After the fatal shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minneapolis, Reuters conducted a poll. The poll was created to assess Trump’s measures to curb immigration sustainably. And it doesn’t appear that people are very happy with his performance.

🚨New polling from Reuters/Ipsos🚨 ➡️Trump’s overall approval rating falls to 38%, tied for LOWEST of his term ➡️Trump’s immigration approval falls to a RECORD LOW 39% ➡️58% say ICE crackdown has gone too far pic.twitter.com/pDLxV5gOP3 — CJ Warnke (@cjwarnke) January 27, 2026

58% claim ICE went “too far” in their actions, not just with the shootings but in their efforts as officers. Many, including Democrats, have condemned the ICE of the last few weeks for the shootings and have called out the Trump administration for its support toward the shooters.

The poll also revealed that Trump’s overall approval rating was now at a record low, as mentioned earlier. His rating is currently at 38%, which is a steep decline from the 41% recorded during early January 2026.

Trump has not yet commented on the low Immigration approval rates either personally or through his representatives. While these ratings are concerning, it doesn’t appear to have deterred Trump’s enthusiasm. Just like in his recent Iowa rally, Trump continues to address crowds with a positive attitude and is focused on his goal to Make America Great Again.