Donald Trump’s ‘Fanboy’ Begs Him to Sign His Tie at State of the Union Address

Texas MAGA Rep. Troy Nehls is known for his devotion to Donald Trump. He showed his loyalty to the President once again at the State of the Union.

Following the President’s address, Nehls approached him for an autograph on a tie he was wearing. What garnered attention was that the tie featured Trump’s face.

Nehls, known as one of Trump’s strongest supporters, came prepared to the address with his fanboy tie. As soon as the POTUS’ record-breaking 108-minute-long speech ended, he proudly approached him.

Donald Trump first shook his hand, and he noticed the tie the Congressman was wearing.

President Trump just delivered the greatest State of the Union Address that reminded everyone what putting America First looks like! Also—check out my tie! Thank you to the greatest President of my lifetime. pic.twitter.com/D77mSUnf96 — Congressman Troy E. Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) February 25, 2026

Nehls’s Trump-themed tie featured the President’s official portrait against an American flag. “Ooh, look at this guy. I like this tie, I want this tie,” excited Trump said.

“Give me that tie,” he added. The Texas MAGA representative then desperately begged the President to leave “just an initial” on the unique piece. Needless to say, Trump was very happy to do so.

However, many made a note of his approach, even calling it “begging.” The X (formerly Twitter) for The Headquarters, which was initially Kamala Harris’s 2024 Presidential campaign page, shared footage of the State of the Union exchange. In the caption, the page wrote “[Nehls] begs Trump to sign his Trump-themed tie.”

Journalist and author Mike Rothschild shared a similar comment. Adding the clip, the QAnon expert wrote, “How does a grown man look in the mirror after debasing himself like this?” Many Trump critics were taken aback to see how Nehls pleaded with the President for an autograph on his fanboy tie.

“Why are they like this? Why is there an actual cult, and why are they sitting in Congress? one X user wrote. “Someone should study how submissive conservative men are… it’s really odd,” another took a jab.

A third questioned, “Aren’t the representatives meant to be a check on the president? How can they check him when they are so submissive to him?” One user simply noted, “It’s just weird.”

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, sporting a Trump t-shirt and a patriotic bowtie pic.twitter.com/qSUoUNtA8F — Riley Beggin (@rbeggin) March 8, 2024

“Behaving like a fanboy – this is what republicans in Congress have become,” one user lamented. Another slammed Nehls, saying, “Fifty seven years old asking for an autograph like it’s after a middle school assembly.”

Troy Nehls has always been a fanboy of Donald Trump, so this is nothing new. During former President Joe Biden’s State of the Union 2024 address, he went one step further and wore a T-shirt that featured Donald Trump’s historic mugshot. The tee also had a brief text that read, “Never surrender.”

Nehls is now preparing for his retirement from Congress after his third term ends. The announcement came in December 2025.