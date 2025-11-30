Another One Jumps Ship: GOP Rep. Quits Days After Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Exit

Just days after Marjorie Taylor Greene announced she would leave her House seat in January, Rep. Troy Nehls from Texas shared his own plans to depart. This added to the sense of unease within a party already facing damning polls and an unpopular president.

Nehls, a former sheriff and longtime ally of Trump, made his announcement in a statement on X. His tone was reflective and almost sentimental, focusing on his decades in public service. “After more than 30 years in law enforcement serving and protecting my community as a police officer, constable, Fort Bend County Sheriff, an Army veteran, and six years representing this district in Congress, I have made the decision, after conversations with my beautiful bride and my girls over the Thanksgiving holiday, to focus on my family and return home after this Congress,” he wrote.

He stated that he informed Donald Trump personally, writing “Before making this decision, I called President Trump personally to let him know of my plans. President Trump has always been a strong ally for our district and a true friend, and I wanted him to hear it from me first.” He concluded by describing his years of service as “the honor of my life.”

His announcement came following Greene’s high-profile departure less than a week earlier had lead to discussions about whether more Republicans would follow her lead. She had clashed with Trump over the attempt to keep Jeffrey Epstein’s files sealed and had urged him to continue subsidizing Obamacare, which caused a divide within the party. Her more confrontational exit compared to Nehls’ contributed to the feeling that frustration is building among various factions in the GOP.

Some Republican lawmakers have privately voiced concerns that they are expected to simply follow Trump’s agenda, with little opportunity to dissent without facing repercussions from the White House. Others are worried about the overall political landscape. Trump’s poll numbers have declined due to anxiety over the economy and a series of legislative failures. The Republican majority is in internal conflict over the Epstein files and Trump’s ever-changing policy decisions.

In this context, Nehls’ departure feels different from Greene’s but still fits a similar trend. His statement focused on family and the natural conclusion of a long career. He did not express complaints or criticize Trump, nor was there any indication of a shift in loyalty. However, the timing is notable. In just days, one of the party’s most prominent figures and a consistently pro-Trump conservative have both chosen to leave.

Whether this signals a trend or simply represents two individual decisions is something Republicans will closely monitor. However, the atmosphere on Capitol Hill is striking. It feels like a moment when individuals who once saw themselves in the long-term fight are suddenly reconsidering the cost of staying, especially when the future looks uncertain.