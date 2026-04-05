Donald Trump’s Faith Adviser Paula White-Cain Sparks Fury Over President’s Beliefs

A political and religious controversy erupted after Paula White-Cain, one of Donald Trump’s closest faith advisers, compared the former president’s struggles to the suffering of Jesus Christ during a White House Easter event. The remarks, made at a private Easter lunch with evangelical guests, quickly triggered anger online and drew sharp criticism from Christians, clergy members, and political commentators.

White-Cain, a televangelist who has served as Trump’s spiritual adviser across both of his presidencies, used her speech to link Trump’s legal and political troubles to the story of Christ’s death and resurrection.

“Many people don’t know, like you do, about the upbringing of the president. That he went to, sometimes three times a week, to Saturday school, Sunday school…,” Cain said.

🇺🇸 “You were betrayed and arrested and falsely accused. It’s a familiar pattern that our Lord and Savior showed us. Because of His resurrection, you rose up.” – Crazy Christian Zionist Paula White compares Trump to Jesus. This is absolutely wild to listen to—just how completely… pic.twitter.com/4rn8hm8tht — CaptainToxic Analytics (@Michael91387113) April 1, 2026

The Irish Star reported that she said Jesus taught lessons through sacrifice and told Trump that no one had paid a higher price. She added that he had been “betrayed and arrested and falsely accused,” calling it a “familiar pattern” seen in the life of Jesus. She then told him that because Christ rose again, he would rise too.

“During the meeting of Christian faith leaders on Wednesday, sharing prayers for Easter. Jesus taught so many lessons through his death, burial, and resurrection. He showed us great leadership. Great transformation requires great sacrifice. And, Mr. President, no one has paid the price like you have paid the price. It almost cost you your life,” Cain continued.

“You were betrayed and arrested and falsely accused. It’s a familiar pattern that our Lord and Savior showed us. Because of His resurrection, you rose up,” Cain added.

The comments were met with applause inside the room from the MAGA crowd, but once clips and descriptions spread online, the reaction turned harsh. Netizens called the comparison blasphemous, offensive, and deeply out of place at an Easter gathering. One X wrote, “This is absolutely wild to listen to—just how completely unhinged these people really are.”

The controversy grew because Trump himself had already made headlines at the same event. He joked about being called “king” during remarks about Palm Sunday, adding more fuel to the debate over how far religious language is being used to elevate him.

So, one X user shared that clip of Trump claiming that Jesus was “afraid of being arrested” and mockingly wrote, “…Since Trump is afraid of being betrayed (25th Amendment) and arrested (insurrection and treason), he projects his fear onto Jesus.”

Trump has actually said he’s the new Jesus, the second messiah, and has surrounded himself with hacks like White and Graham who tell him this. Since Trump is afraid of being betrayed (25th Amendment) and arrested (insurrection and treason), he projects his fear onto Jesus. https://t.co/H3GePMlwew — 🦬 Dr Red Bison, PhD @redbison.bsky ♀🏳️‍🌈🌻 (@RedBison) April 2, 2026

That mix of biblical imagery, political praise, and joking self-comparison led some observers to say the event went beyond a typical Easter celebration.

White-Cain is not a new figure in Donald Trump’s orbit. She first connected with him years ago and later became an official religious adviser in Trump’s political circle. She was also chosen to deliver the invocation at his 2017 inauguration, becoming the first female clergy member to do so. More recently, she has faced criticism for fundraising appeals and other strong religious statements, which have already made her a polarizing name among Christians and political observers.

The latest backlash has reopened debate about Donald Trump’s relationship with evangelical voters and leaders. The episode highlights ongoing debate over the role of religion in Trump’s political movement.