Donald Trump’s Face Without His Usual Makeup Is Nothing Like You’d Expect

Donald Trump’s distinctive orange glow has long been a topic of fascination and mockery, with many wondering why the former president is so attached to his makeup routine. His affinity for foundation, bronzer, and a do-it-yourself approach has resulted in both amusing mishaps and viral moments. However, on rare occasions when Trump ditches the grease paint, the results reveal a markedly different appearance, igniting debate, humor, and plenty of online trolling. One such instance occurred during a golf outing in July 2022. Without his characteristic orange hue, Trump’s face appeared red and blotchy, likely exacerbated by sun exposure and rosacea—a condition his former physician, Dr. Harold Bornstein, disclosed in 2017.

Look close at this unedited photo; it’s Trump apparently without makeup. Could this explain why he paints his face? He look like he’s 90 years old. Nobody should be age shaming anyone, getting old happens to the luckiest of us. But, we all need to admit age does change our… pic.twitter.com/dj0ioGbvPa — Fuck Trump Vance (@FuckTrumpVance) August 23, 2024

Despite these differences, Trump’s candid moments sans makeup often highlight the toll his frequent outdoor lifestyle takes on his skin, a stark contrast to his typically polished public image. Another viral moment captures Trump barefaced while dining, his pinkish complexion, and unkempt hair drawing sharp online commentary. Some humorously speculated an unpaid makeup artist bills, while others remarked on his unusually natural look. While Trump’s preference for doing his own makeup has been a source of comedic material for late-night hosts, as reported by Nicki Swift.

Name this foundation shade. pic.twitter.com/jmyTTifZHS — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 24, 2024

Jimmy Kimmel quipped, "[She] said Donald Trump does his makeup, which is probably the least surprising thing I've ever heard about him. Of course, he does his own makeup! Look at his makeup…If a professional did this, they would be fired — out of a cannon. She said he dips a pillow in cheese dust and just starts whacking himself in the face with it." A notable November 2023 appearance saw Trump addressing the public without his usual bronzed complexion, a stark departure that highlighted his fatigue amid mounting legal battles and a relentless campaign schedule.

Trump’s history with makeup is as colorful as his public persona. Reports have detailed his fondness for the Swiss brand Bronx Colors foundation, a habit that reportedly left rust-colored stains on his shirt collars, agitating housekeepers. His makeup-free moments, however, often reveal an entirely different aesthetic, as seen in a viral January 2024 picture taken during a campaign rally. The unretouched image captured Trump looking significantly aged, prompting discussions about his physical fitness for the presidency.

Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kevin Dietsch)

In addition to his makeup routine, Trump’s hair has been another focal point of intrigue. A February 2018 moment aboard Air Force One revealed his balding scalp as gusty winds played havoc with his famously coiffed locks. As per NBC News, despite these unflattering exposures, Trump remains unrepentant, even humorously blaming energy-efficient lightbulbs for his orange tint in a 2019 speech, claiming, "The lightbulb. People said, 'What's with the lightbulb?' I said, 'Here's the story.' And I looked at it. The bulb that we're being forced to use! No 1, to me, most importantly, the light's no good. I always look orange. And so do you! The light is the worst."