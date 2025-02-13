Donald Trump’s Ex-NSA John Bolton Knows ‘Exactly’ What He Will Do Next—And It’s Nothing Short of Terrifying!

Donald Trump has assumed the role of the negotiator in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The Republican is currently serving as the mediator between the Presidents of the respective countries. John Bolton assessed the negotiations that took place while revealing how Putin already has the upper hand.

Trump recently met up with reporters in the Oval Office to talk to them about the discussion he had with the leaders. The President revealed that he plans to meet with Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia sometime soon. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could be meeting with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Munich.

John Bolton, who served as Trump’s former national security advisor, revealed that he knew “exactly” how the negotiations would turn out. “President Trump has effectively surrendered to Putin before the negotiations have even begun,” Bolton claimed in a CNN interview.

What started as a conflict turned into a war when Russia decided to invade Ukraine. On Wednesday, Trump revealed that he and Putin had started discussing putting an end to the war.

Pete Hegseth, who serves as the Defense Secretary, recently stated that Russia should be allowed to keep a part of the territory they have seized from Ukraine. Hegseth also said that Ukraine should not be a part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Bolton addressed this and said that these terms were a “complete reversal of the U.S. position.” He also shared how this signified that Putin has already won. Bolton noted that the terms Hegseth agreed to “constitute terms of a settlement that could’ve been written in the Kremlin.”

John also noted that Trump’s approach to negotiation was wrong from the start. He advised the President not to “announce” what is acceptable before negotiations begin. The former national security advisor shared how a failure in doing so would lead to “give away positions.”

He also noted how Putin negotiating with Trump instead of talking to Zelensky was intentional. According to Bolton, Putin negotiated with Trump so he could “get more out of him.”

The former national security advisor noted how the Biden administration also deserves to be blamed for setting the tone of the negotiation. “But the surrender is gonna be signed by Donald Trump,” John Bolton concluded.

Trump shared the progress on the peace negotiations in a conversation with journalists recently. “I think we’re on the way to getting peace,” the 78-year-old shared after talking to the Russian president. He also revealed that he was “hopeful” that meeting with both the nation’s leaders will have a positive outcome.

I just had a lengthy and highly productive phone call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. We discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, Energy, Artificial Intelligence, the power of the Dollar, and various other subjects. We both reflected on the Great History of our Nations, and… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) February 12, 2025

The Republican noted that it was time the “ridiculous war” stopped. “There has been massive, and totally unnecessary, death and destruction,” Trump concluded. Trump and Putin recently negotiated the return of an American citizen who was imprisoned in Russia.

Marc Fogel spent 4 years in a Russian prison after being arrested for possessing medical marijuana. The American teacher returned home after the Trump administration negotiated with Putin for his safe return. Fogel called Trump a “hero” for ensuring he got back home.