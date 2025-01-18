Donald Trump’s choices for the federal government roles range from conspiracy theorists to ones who are clearly unqualified. However, his most has to be Pete Hegseth. The former Fox News host is Trump’s nominee for secretary of defense.

Pete has been apparently tied to an ignominious distinction with Matt Gaetz, former Florida rep. He is Donald Trump’s select attorney general who dropped off after allegations of drug use and sexual misconduct. Ever since he got tapped for defense secretary, several disturbing allegations have emerged against Hegseth.

As per sources, a heavily-packed New Yorker report released on Sunday revealed allegations of alcohol addiction, sexual impropriety and financial misconduct. These were the reasons which forced Hegseth to push out of leadership positions from different nonprofit advocacy groups that catered to veterans. As per sources, Pete Hegseth is a veteran who has served in both Afghanistan and Iraq.

When asked to respond to various allegations against him, Pete Hegseth says claims are “coordinated smear campaign orchestrated in the media.” “I’m not a perfect person, but redemption is real. And God forged me in ways that I know I’m prepared for.” https://t.co/7MyiQaUet9 pic.twitter.com/6Keqc15gp6 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 14, 2025

Here are all the allegations Hegseth is currently facing that you should know about:

Mismanagement, a Drinking Problem, and Sexually Inappropriate Behavior

Jane Mayer a veteran reporter, alleged that Pete Hegseth was apparently forced to step down from several leadership roles from- Veterans for Freedom (VFF) and Concerned Veterans for America (CVA). He stepped down from two nonprofit advocacy groups, before he moved to Fox News as a host. Allegedly, Hagseth had a debt of more than $400,000 for the organization VFF before he left.

One of the main sources that Mayer’s got is a seven-page whistleblower report that focuses on Pete’s time at CVA. He had been a president for CVA from 2013 to 2016. The report is a compilation by former CVA employees, the report describes him as repeatedly being drunk at work. One of the incidents included Hegseth being restrained from getting on the stage at a Louisiana strip club.

The exposed report also alleges that Pete Hegseth, was married at the time when he sexually pursued some of their female colleagues. Mayer cites another letter from a former employee that details an incident in which Hegseth reportedly drunkenly chanted “Kill all Muslims!” while at a hotel bar during a work trip.

“The behavior described by the people that he worked with really was the kind of behavior that would get anybody fired in almost any office in America” –@JaneMayerNYer summarizing the allegations against Pete Hegseth in her new story pic.twitter.com/YxiYxPWPcV — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 3, 2024

Hegseth also took part in high-stakes Senate confirmation hearings on Tuesday, this could also determine whether his nomination will move forward or not. Pete Hegseth said he will supposedly bring a “warrior culture” to the Pentagon and become a “change agent,” in his opening remarks.

Hegseth was questioned about his lack of managerial experience, his opinions on women in battle, and claims of excessive drinking and sexual misconduct, all of which he rejects. He informed senators that a “coordinated smear campaign” had targeted him.