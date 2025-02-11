Donald Trump’s Rambling Defense Against ‘Ramble’—Claims “I’m the Great Weaver”

Donald Trump is sure he is a wordsmith and won’t let anybody else tell him otherwise. The President addressed how critics have labelled him to be a “rambler” in the past. The 78-year-old defended himself against the criticism while calling himself a “weaver.”

The claims worsened after Trump’s interview with anchor Bret Baier. While in conversation with Baier, the Republican was asked about foreign policy. Trump’s long-winded answer to the question just gave critics more to talk about.

During the same interview, the politician called himself the “great weaver” referring to his ability when it comes to articulation. The President also addressed and called out the critics who called him a rambler during a campaign rally last year.

“Somebody said, Oh, he rambled, No, no. Only the fake news says that,” Trump noted. “To weave, you have to be brilliant, to ramble, you don’t have to be brilliant at all,” he added to elaborate his point.

Trump also explained how “weaving” helps him “cover a lot of territory” while speaking. “It covers it much more quickly,” he concluded. Thankfully for critics who were still confused about the President’s communication style, he elaborated on it again.

During the same campaign rally, Trump explained exactly what the “weave” technique is. “You know, I do the weave. You know what the weave is? I’ll talk about, like, nine different things, and they all come back brilliantly together,” the 78-year-old explained.

He went on to reveal how his friends who are English professors admire him for the skill and think it’s the “most brilliant” thing they have seen. “But the fake news, you know what they say? He rambled. That’s not rambling,” he added.

Trump explained how “weaving” is essentially when you get off a subject you are talking about to add another “little tidbit” that is off-topic. After the tidbit, you smoothly steer back to the original topic of discussion. “And you go through this, and you do it for two hours, and you don’t even mispronounce one word,” he shared.

BREAKING: Donald Trump says his rambling, incoherent vowel movements are actually a brilliant strategy called “The Weave” I don’t know what to say anymore. Oh my god. pic.twitter.com/yxJwLRfxmY — Jim Stewartson, Antifascist 🇺🇸🇺🇦🏴‍☠️ (@jimstewartson) August 30, 2024

A recent report suggested that the President has put his mind to putting a pause on the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. The law was put into place to ensure that no American organizations or entities can use financial means to gain new business.

Putting the law on pause will allow the big league players to bribe foreign government officials when negotiating business deals. The law was initially put into place in 1977. The official Department of Justice website describes the law’s aim as to stop entities or any individual from making payments to “assist in obtaining or retaining business.”

White House officials are told CNBC that the decision to put the law on hold will be taken after considering the nation’s “economic interests” and “national security.” The officials said that a pause “in enforcement to better understand how to streamline the FCPA to make sure it’s in line with economic interests and national security.”