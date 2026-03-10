Donald Trump’s Dinner at Doral Golf Club Sparks Backlash

After getting slammed for being tone deaf at the ceremony for fallen service members, Donald Trump landed in another controversy. Trump attended the 2026 Shield of the Americas Summit weekend at his golf club in Doral.

Representatives from across the Western Hemisphere attended the summit. Trump spoke about dealing with drug cartels and gangs. He encouraged the regional leaders to use military power to fight this “unacceptable threat.”

BREAKING: Trump disrespects fallen soldiers at Dover – Wears “USA” golf cap, fiddles with jacket during dignified transfer! Imagine if Obama did that! Donald Trump showed up at Dover Air Force Base today for the dignified transfer of six U.S. service members killed in his… pic.twitter.com/GlkOwWLSKK — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) March 8, 2026

Christi Fraga, mayor of Doral, Florida, posted photos and videos from the event, highlighting her meeting with Donald Trump. As the photos went viral, viewers quickly noticed several unusual details.

From odd seating arrangements to empty plates in front of guests, several people criticized Trump over various aspects of the event. In one of the photos, Fraga is sitting next to Trump, while another woman is seated on his other side and directly across from him.

Seeing this, one user commented, “Is it creepy that he is sitting next to [two] women and then has another in front of him… no man is sitting next to him or in front… eww.” Another user agreed and added, “Yes, it is creepy. What would we expect from him!”

Social media users also noticed that only Trump’s plate had food on it, and the rest of the people were sitting in front of empty plates. Meanwhile, bread was available at the table but not on the guests’ plates.

Seeing the weird dinner setup, one Threads user posted, “He just happened to have women in low-cut tops on either side of him? [To be honest], I thought it was Yorkshire pudding on his plate, at first glance!”

Many people assumed that the president was offered food first before anyone else. One netizen commented, “They probably are required to wait until their king is served before they may begin serving themselves.” Another jokingly called Trump a toddler since he needed his dinner first.

As Trump continues to deploy US troops to the Middle East to fight a foreign war with Iran, as gas prices shoot through the roof, and as we are seeing horrific job losses, Donald Trump is playing golf with his billionaire friends in the comfort of his own home, while the Epstein… pic.twitter.com/Q6SV8ZGJ4r — распад и неуважение (@VictorKvert2008) March 8, 2026



The endless criticism also followed when Trump was playing golf while the US military was surrounded by danger in the Middle East. Moreover, Trump’s baseball cap at the Dover Air Force Base in Delaware showed little to no respect when the remains of a fallen service member arrived.

At this point, it wasn’t just about the dinner but also the comments Trump made. He brags about the US military sinking navy vessels in Iran, saying sinking them was more fun for the soldiers. MAGA supporters cheer him no matter what he does, but Trump cannot get away from the criticism of sharp-eyes netizens.