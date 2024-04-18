Donald Trump's Courtroom Nap Attributed to Missing Diet Coke Fix, Experts Suggest

Donald Trump’s recent courtroom antics have stirred up quite the buzz, and it’s not just about the legal proceedings. Reports of the former president nodding off during his hush money criminal trial in New York City have sparked speculation about the culprit behind his apparent drowsiness. As mentioned by The Daily Mail, hile Trump's legal team vehemently denies any such claims, citing his penchant for reading, sleep expert Dr. Chris Winter from Virginia has a different take on the matter. Dr. Winter suggests that Trump's habitual consumption of Diet Coke, reported by vanity fair, up to 12 cans a day, might hold the key to understanding his courtroom catnaps.

According to Dr. Winter, Trump's reliance on the fizzy beverage, which packs a caffeine punch equivalent to four cups of coffee, could explain his midday slumps in energy. Moreover, Trump's notorious fast-food diet might be compounding the issue, leaving him vulnerable to fatigue during crucial moments like jury selection. Trump’s boast of thriving on minimal sleep, just four to five hours a night further adds to the puzzle. His courtroom drowsiness, juxtaposed with his jibes at President Biden as ‘Sleepy Joe,’ paints an ironic picture.

Jane Rosenberg smashed another awesome sketch of Trump sleeping in court today 🤣…..hang it in the @MuseumModernArt pic.twitter.com/mDpiuOWAFZ — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) April 16, 2024

The absence of his beloved Diet Cokes in the courtroom might have exacerbated Trump's fatigue, suggests Dr. Winter. This sudden caffeine deficit, coupled with poor sleep and a high-fat diet, could indeed be a recipe for energy crashes, he explains. Trump’s affinity for diet soda is legendary, so much so that reports suggest he installed a button on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office to summon one at will. While he may no longer occupy the White House, his love for endures, with a steady supply reportedly reaching him at Mar-A-Lago.

Each 12-ounce can of Diet Coke delivers 46mg of caffeine, providing Trump with a boost albeit not available during his courtroom appearances. This absence leaves him to rely solely on pre-courtroom caffeine intake to stay alert, a challenging feat considering his grueling schedule. However, Dr. Winter cautions that Trump's sleepiness could be indicative of broader health issues, given his age, stress levels, and lifestyle choices. Without access to his medical records, it's challenging to ascertain the full extent of the underlying factors contributing to his fatigue.

In response to the allegations, Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, downplays the reports, attributing his closed eyes to boredom rather than drowsiness. She insists that Trump’s familiarity with trials renders such occurrences unlikely, painting them as mere exaggerations. Interestingly, Trump’s courtroom siestas draw parallels to President Biden’s struggles with staying awake during public appearances. From dozing off during speeches to nodding off at the COP26 climate summit, it seems that the struggle with staying alert transcends political affiliations.