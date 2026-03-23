Donald Trump’s Comment on Robert Mueller’s Death Sparks Backlash: “Petty and Pathetic”

Robert Mueller, the former FBI Director, has passed away at the age of 81. While many mourned his death, Donald Trump’s reaction to the news drew criticism, as reported by CBC News.

The Mueller family told The Associated Press, “With deep sadness, we are sharing the news that Bob passed away,” adding, “His family asks that their privacy be respected.”

Following the news of Mueller’s death, Trump took to Truth Social to write, “Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!” as reported by the BBC.

I expect every Republican who was outraged at people for celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death to immediately condemn Trump for saying “I’m glad he’s dead” about Robert Mueller. This is disgusting. pic.twitter.com/Ow2fxyKyR3 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) March 21, 2026

Mueller led an investigation into Trump and his associates, detailing Russian interference during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

According to The Associated Press, his 448-page report, released in 2019, detailed extensive findings.

It showed Trump’s campaign contacts with Russia and his efforts to seize control of the investigation. The Associated Press stressed that Mueller’s refusal to press charges was also influenced by a department policy that bars the indictment of a sitting president

In the report, Mueller stated, “If we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the president clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state. Based on the facts and the applicable legal standards, however, we are unable to reach that judgment.”

Reaction to Trump’s message has been mixed. His critics slammed him, and supporters defended him.

RadarOnline.com reported Andrew Pollack, a conservative activist, claimed, “A corrupt FBI Director and lifelong bureaucrat that wanted to humiliate and jail my friend Donald Trump and his family deserves 0 respect, alive or dead.”

Michael Caputo, the former Trump aide, shared a message with a video of Trump dancing, writing, “If you were expecting the President of the United States to be kind to the lying rogue prosecutor who tried and failed to destroy him, his family, and friends, you can pound sand. Trump won. Mueller is disgraced and dead. Let’s dance!”

He also added, “The Russia Hoax nearly killed me, but I lived to say it aloud: ROBERT MUELLER IS BURNING IN HELL!”

On the other hand, the junior U.S. senator from California, Adam Schiff, strongly criticized Trump’s post. CBC News reported that he wrote on X, “Every day, this president shows his basic indecency and unfitness for office.”

WELKER: Do you think it’s appropriate for the president to celebrate the death of a Bronze Star, Purple Heart recipient who served in Vietnam? BESSENT: Neither one of us can understand what has been done to the president and his family WELKER: But is it appropriate for the… pic.twitter.com/4nucH76VJJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 22, 2026

A former chairman of the Republican National Committee, Michael Steele, used his platform to write, “@realDonaldTrump you are a vile disgusting man. Petty and pathetic, you are a hypocrite who reeks of weakness and insecurities with no moral core. Regardless of the politics, the American people should be embarrassed and ashamed for ever having entrusted you with leadership.”

George W. Bush and Barack Obama, under whom Mueller served, also expressed their sadness. Bush stated he was “deeply saddened” by Mueller’s death and noted he “dedicated his life to public service,” according to The Associated Press.

Obama said, “But it was his relentless commitment to the rule of law and his unwavering belief in our bedrock values that made him one of the most respected public servants of our time.”