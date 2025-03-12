Donald Trump’s Close Ally Accidentally Lands Up in Joe Biden’s ‘FAKE Oval Office’, Shares Video

Throughout his presidency, Joe Biden was subjected to a great deal of criticism as he had constructed an imitation of the White House where he held various Zoom meetings and other events. His critics suspected that the office was created to cover up the truth of Biden’s failing health.

Now, Alina Habba, one of the key legal allies of Donald Trump has claimed to have found the same office. She posted a video on social media, saying, “You guys, I just finished a show. Look at the room that they put me in. We’re in Biden’s fake Oval Office, everybody.”

I cracked the case! DISGRATZ! pic.twitter.com/1hpRBObEb6 — Alina Habba (@AlinaHabba) March 11, 2025

The room from where she has shot the video has the American flag and the logo of The White House. As she moves the camera around, other things like a golden chair, a teleprompter, several television screens, and a table can be seen. Habba continued her words, saying, “I now know why, I now get it. There is a screen, teleprompter to the face. All I can say is the last administration was a disgratz.” The last word seemed to be Italian slang.

Despite Habba’s definitive claims of having found Biden’s fake Oval office, is it not entirely clear whether she did visit the exact room that Joe Biden had used during his Presidency, which was situated at the South Court Auditorium at the Old Executive Office Building.

It’s where they did the moon landing too. 🌕🚀 https://t.co/jrKo9rZGug — David McLaughlin (@DavidMcLA) March 11, 2025

Biden used this room on multiple important occasions including the time he got his booster shot for COVID 19. The room also had proper lighting and large computer screens so there was no difficulty in conducting meetings from there.

During his whole Presidency, Biden was ridiculed multiple times for using this room as the most common question was why did he not use the actual White House. Some theories suggested that it was done to keep Biden’s declining health a secret, which ultimately became public news in June 2024 and caused Biden to get out of his re-election campaign.

Since that, a lot more have come to light regarding what else was hidden from the American public regarding Joe Biden’s health. Biden’s former press secretary, Michael LaRosa has given out much information about the same. He mentioned, “We were always, from day one, cognizant that age was an issue,” as reported by New York Post.

Talking about the same, he further added, “There are some things that are true, I mean, like the gaslighting. There was a lot of denial of the polling. And I will use the term gaslighting because that’s what they were doing, the campaign, former colleagues. The message to everybody was to make sure that you tell people it’s too early. It’s too early. These polls don’t mean anything. Well, it became too early. And these polls don’t mean anything for about a year and a half. The polls, the numbers never moved.”

His words show how The White House officials were fiercely protective of Biden’s health and any details regarding that. However, with the public disaster that Trump and Biden’s presidential debate was in 2024, it ultimately brought the truth to the forefront.