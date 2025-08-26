Donald Trump’s Bizarre Remark on Reducing Drug Prices Leaves Netizens Confused – “The Math Ain’t Mathin!”

President Donald Trump can’t keep himself out of controversies, and he’s proved it yet again. He came under heavy ridicule on social media this Monday after making another exaggerated claim, this time about slashing the cost of prescription drugs.”I’m going to be reducing drug prices by 1,400, 1,500%,” Trump declared during a recent speech.

The bizarre math behind the statement quickly triggered a wave of mockery online, with critics dubbing it “MAGA Math.” Soon, a post on X (formerly Twitter) came with a Community Note, labelling it “misleading news.” The note broke down the math for clarity.“If you reduce a price by 100%, it becomes zero”, it said.

As per the Huffpost, it also gave an example and said, “Original price: $10 and 100% reduction = $0. A price cannot be reduced by more than 100% — doing so is mathematically impossible.” This isn’t the first time Trump has made such an inflated claim. But this time, it sparked a particularly animated response.

“Your daily reminder that IT IS MATHEMATICALLY IMPOSSIBLE TO REDUCE PRICES BY MORE THAN 100%,” one user posted. Another one said, “So I’m going to get paid to buy prescription drugs? What a dumb a–.” A third said, “Why doesn’t someone stop him from saying such stupid things? Honestly!”

One commentator summed up the mood best with a meme captioned, “The math ain’t mathin’.” This is not the first time that Trump has said such bizarre lines that make no sense. One of Donald Trump’s most popular campaign promises was to bring down the prices of groceries.

He repeatedly vowed to tackle the soaring costs of essential goods from day one of a second term in office. But despite the promise, the current economic reality remains tough for working-class Americans.

Meanwhile, his new tariff plan, revealed on Liberation Day, includes a “universal baseline” 10% tariff on all imported goods, with even steeper rates on select countries 10% on UK imports, 20% on goods from the EU, and up to 50% for others. Many experts warn that this could further inflate prices, not reduce them.

Moreover, even though Trump’s tariff prices took the world by storm, his attention appears fixed less on the actual prices and more on the word “groceries” itself. For instance, during his 2024 campaign and recent speeches, Trump has repeatedly returned to the word “groceries” with reverence.

U.S. FEDERAL COURT BLOCKS PRESIDENT TRUMP’S “LIBERATION DAY” TARIFFS FROM TAKING EFFECT 😳 pic.twitter.com/HneRnKUwN9 — Shay Boloor (@StockSavvyShay) May 28, 2025

In a past comment, he added, “Very simple word, groceries. Like almost, you know, who uses the word? I started using the word, the groceries. When you buy apples, when you buy bacon, when you buy eggs, they would double and triple over a short period of time.”

Similarly, on Liberation Day, he was oddly obsessed with the term “groceries”. He said in his speech, “It’s like an old-fashioned word, but it’s a beautiful word, a very descriptive word. The groceries are coming down. I inherited a grocery situation.”

Trump: “An old fashioned term that we use — groceries. I used it on the campaign. It’s such an old fashioned term, but a beautiful term. Groceries. It says a bag with different things in it.” pic.twitter.com/XbPXk2w4kA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 2, 2025

Later that day, in an interview with Newsmax, he said, “The groceries went way up. An old-fashioned word, it’s a very descriptive word. Groceries have gone through the roof.”

What on earth does Trump even mean by repeatedly saying the word over and over again? Does he signify the increase in prices? Many pointed out the strangeness of his comments, suggesting that Trump’s fascination might stem from his never having shopped for groceries himself.

“He’s unfamiliar with the term because he hasn’t bought any — possibly ever,” one user on X wrote. Another mocked the president and said, “This is how I used to write essays in the 6th grade when there was a word count minimum.”

While Trump, at 79, might not change his statements, we’ll give you a minute to process all the gibberish he just said, after which you might want to check if your fridge has enough groceries for the next meal ( just kidding). We should thank Trump for such fun moments to reflect on once he ends his tenure, right?