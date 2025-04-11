Donald Trump Makes Yet Another Bizarre Claim—This Time About 2024 Elections!

There was a time when Donald Trump would speak; people would be left stunned! But that’s not the case anymore. Over the years, the audience has become accustomed to his bold statements, especially about the Biden administration and elections. From ruthless political jabs to blaming Biden for several causes that he believes have caused America to lose its original essence, which he claims to bring back. Several people have claimed he has lied several times, even in his first presidency, and media houses have publicly revealed it.

However, a recent statement by the 78-year-old seems like the most far-fetched yet. In a public appearance on Thursday, April 10, Trump spoke about the 2024 election results and passed on his insights about it. He believes he has won all 50 states, which is the most ridiculous claim ever made.

As per the outlet Indy100, Trump said, “To me, they’re all the same” Trump said of the 50 U.S. states. “I love them all, and I think I probably won them all. They say I won most of them, but I think I won them all.”

Even though he won the Electoral College and the popular vote in 2024, he secured 312 electoral votes compared to Kamala Harris’s 226. While it is an improvement compared to his 2020 elections, he still failed to pass former president Barack Obama’s 365 votes in 2008.

Donald Trump has a history of spreading misinformation regarding elections and promoted baseless claims of widespread voter fraud following 2020 and then did the same in 2024 and 2025 as well.

He purposely targeted states like Pennsylvania and made several bogus statements like, “We ended up winning Pennsylvania in a landslide.” This statement clearly isn’t true and is a very misleading statement, as Trump won Pennsylvania by less than two percentage points.

Meanwhile, despite global markets reacting negatively to Donald Trump’s recent tariff list, he has still to sign an executive order focused on water pressure—promising to “make showers great again.” This move proves he is truly a man of his will, and even after a series of fast-paced and erratic orders, he’s not here to stop.

Similarly, as per CCN, Donald Trump also claimed that reportedly, “Venezuela emptied their prisons into our country,” but that’s not true again, as there is no verified evidence to support this claim.

In fact, it seems like it’s quite the opposite, as a federal judge recently stepped in to stop the Trump administration from terminating a program that provides temporary legal status to 600,000 Venezuelans, potentially leaving 350,000 vulnerable to deportation. Under the program called Temporary Protected Status (TPS), they faced termination after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem issued an order in February 2025 to end it.

Meanwhile, despite so much backlash, Donald Trump claimed to run for a third term in an interview. Surprised? Well, yes! As per CTV News, in a discussion with NBC News from Mar-a-Lago, Trump told the correspondents, “I’ve had more people ask me to have a third term, which in a way is a fourth term because the 2020 election was totally rigged.

Later he said that he wasn’t interested in talking about it another time now since the administration has a long way to go. Yet, he hasn’t ruled out the possibility either.

However, insiders, according to several media reports, claim that he might pass away before being able to amend the constitution to run for a third term. At 79, he has already shown signs of physical deterioration, like slurred speech, forgetting words, and so on.

Whether Donald Trump is serious about truly running for other terms stays doubtful. Still, hypothetically, if there’s any change in the 22nd Amendment (which does not allow any individual in history to be elected to the office of the President more than twice), he might be in power. But either way, his false claims about the 2024 election campaign won’t stop any time soon.