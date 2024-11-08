Donald Trump's Aide Margo Martin Looks Completely Different in Her Make-Up Free Photos

Margo Martin, the deputy communications director and most trusted advisor to former president Donald Trump, initially gained fame during the hush money trial when she was mistaken for Melania Trump. Her resemblance to the former Slovenian fashion model is glaringly obvious due to her glamorous avatar. They do similarly style their dark brown hair and are blessed with prominent cheekbones, which appears to be why some distant pictures of Martin caused many to mistake her for the former first lady. Her recent photo dump, however, tells a different tale; the communication advisor's youthful avatar appears a long cry from being Melania's doppelganger.

Martin shared several pictures from her summertime adventures on Instagram, but one of the most intriguing ones showed her relaxing while holding her niece. In the de-glam style, her freckled skin looked clear, uniformly toned, and even slightly sun-kissed. Since Martin is nearly always wearing full hair and makeup in her Instagram photographs, this happened to be a refreshing change. According to The List, however, her eyebrows appeared artificial, suggesting that she may be sporting a semi-permanent cosmetic change.

Margo Martin at Trump Tower on October 17, 2023, in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by James Devaney)

As per The Independent, in June 2023 Martin was misidentified while entering the Miami courthouse by Fox reporter, John Roberts, who informed viewers: “We have some video that we want to play out here, Melania Trump entering the courthouse just a short time ago.” He added moments later: “There she is.” The Fox journalist corrected his statement shortly after a producer noticed the mistake. “So we just clarify something, Byron, we thought that was Melania Trump that was arriving – apparently it was not Melania so apologies for that,” Roberts said. “Day like today, with some many comings and goings, its easy from a distance to mistake two people.”

Fox News, always the beacon of accuracy in journalism, misidentifies Trump aide Margo Martin as the former Slovenian escort...er...First Lady.



Like Melania's gonna go anywhere near this sh*t show. pic.twitter.com/iqdXE5XkO6 — Sunny "Burl" Daze (@Sunny_Burl_Daze) June 13, 2023

As reported by the Daily Mail, originally from Oklahoma, Martin was the Deputy Director of Communications for Trump's Save America PAC, primarily responsible for organizing his ongoing rallies across the nation and sending emails to supporters. The former Trump administration's press secretary notably was one of the few people who stayed with the GOP nominee beyond his time in the White House. Now acting as his deputy director of communications, Martin frequently attends political events, including several parties hosted at the lavish Mar-a-Lago property in Florida.

Martin's social media chronicles her luxurious lifestyle including dining at upscale restaurants, having parties in famous places, taking glitzy trips, flying in the former president's private jet, or lounging in Palm Beach, Florida, where she appears to reside. Actress Caroline Sunshine, MLB WAG Brooke Nix, Tiffany Trump, and former reality star Savannah Chrisley are among her famous pals. In addition to her apparent love of athletics, she also enjoys riding horses and playing golf, a passion that she shares with the former president. Martin has been an ardent campaigner for Trump in the 2024 presidential election and has remained a devoted supporter, appearing with him during his court battle in New York City.