Donald Trump’s $300M White House Ballroom Could Be Named After Himself – Officials Say It’s Already Happening

The new White House ballroom, still under construction, may bear Donald Trump‘s name once completed. The multimillion-dollar construction project has been surrounded by controversy — most recently over the demolition of the 123-year-old East Wing. Moreover, the rising cost of the project has already received backlash from people.

The project is already called The President Donald J. Trump Ballroom, according to a senior Trump official. However, when Trump was asked about the possible name of the ballroom, he replied, “I won’t get into that now.”

Davis Ingle added, “Any announcement made on the name of the ballroom will come directly from President Trump himself, and not through anonymous and unnamed sources.” Even Karoline Leavitt, the press secretary, has called the ballroom Trump’s main property, so he won’t hesitate to name it after him.

Traditionally, White House rooms have been named after presidents posthumously. For instance, the Lincoln Bedroom was named after 1945, and the Roosevelt Room was named by Richard Nixon. The Jacqueline Kennedy Garden got its name seventeen months after John F. Kennedy‘s assassination.

Trump will likely name his new $300 million ballroom after himself, according to senior administration officials. Officials are already referring to it as “The President Donald J. Trump Ballroom.” pic.twitter.com/TvuYEP11ph — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) October 24, 2025



Earlier, the cost was estimated to be $200 million, which has now reached $300 million after the demolition of the East Wing.

Tech giants, crypto investors and media conglomerates have contributed towards the project. Donald Trump also claimed to have offered to spend his own money on the construction, but the Biden administration did not accept it.

In return, they receive projects, approvals and mergers in their favor. One user jokingly named it, “We should make it The Donald J Trump Institute for Ethnic and LGBT+ Studies.” One user pointed out that people should get to name the ballroom, which is less likely to happen.

Not surprised by the possible name, another user added, “We already knew that. Hopefully, a new administration will change it to something befitting this monstrosity and not Trump’s ego. Any ideas? Trump’s Folly Ballroom.”

The third one commented, “To me it will always be the Epstein ballroom.” Many agreed, calling it Epstein Ballroom, proving they won’t let the demand for the client list settle down any time soon. One user joked, “Because manly men like having ballrooms named after them.”