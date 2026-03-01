Donald Trump’s 2026 State of the Union: Top Embarrassing Moments From the Record-Long Speech

President Donald Trump‘s State Of The Union address was almost two hours long, making it one of the longest speeches ever made at the event. This also gave ample time for viewers to dissect different embarrassing moments, ranging from Trump’s mismatched concealer on his hand to slurred speech.

Everyone is aware of Trump’s tendency to stay in the spotlight, and the State Of The Union speech was no different. He bragged about his administration’s work so far. He awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor to Chief Warrant Officer Five Eric Slover, who survived injuries during Nicolas Maduro’s detention.

In addition, he spoke of his wish to award himself the medal as well.

The New York Times confirms Trump’s SOTU was a desperate two-hour reality show where he dodged affordability, called Democrats “crazy,” and baited Al Green into ejection, all while his approval sinks to 41 percent.

1/2 — tomwellborn3rd (@TomWellborn3) February 25, 2026

Trump claimed, “I’ve always wanted the Congressional Medal of Honor, but I was informed I’m not allowed to give it to myself.” He probably wanted the medal to add it to his collection of Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) peace awards and María Corina Machado’s Nobel Peace Prize.

He wanted the peace prize so bad that FIFA introduced it for the first time just for him. Besides, Machado presented her Nobel Peace Prize medal to him, which he gladly accepted.

Another thing that caught everyone’s attention was Trump’s hand, which was still bruised and covered in a mismatched shade of concealer. The concealer made the bruise even more visible.

an image of Trump’s discolored hand during his State of the Union speech (Win McNamee/Getty) pic.twitter.com/DceuLmG7Mn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2026

Many X users pointed out the lack of effort by the president’s team in finding the right shade for him. Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt explained that the bruise came from constant hand shaking. Another explanation was Trump clipping his hand on a table. On the contrary, experts and viewers believe it comes from the administration of medication.

Trump also slurred words during his speech, making people speculate about his declining health yet again. The 79-year-old was incoherent at different moments. Some viewers even pointed out he was sleepy and inarticulate at the address. People trolled him for barely pronouncing the word “plundering.”

Trump: “When it comes to the corruption that is plujurinnnnnn — it really — it’s plundering America.” pic.twitter.com/vnje8mvDfe — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2026

Another thing that many found more embarrassing than Trump was the behavior of several politicians. Critics said that they were trying to boost Trump’s ego, something that the president can’t get enough of. For instance, Texas Representative Troy Nehls was elated when Trump complimented his tie, so he went on to get Trump’s initials on it.

Apart from this, Trump bragged about how America is winning while people remain concerned with the rise in cost of living and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)’s immigrant crackdown.