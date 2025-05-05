Donald Trump Won’t Be Attending the Met Gala 2025—Here’s Why!

Donald Trump will not be gracing this year’s Met Gala. The highly coveted event is scheduled to take place on May 5. The President, who had made it to the guest list of the event several times in the past, will not be going this year or ever. Read more to know about why Vogue editor Anna Wintour would “never” invite Trump to the event again.

The theme for the Met Gala 2o25 is ‘Tailored For You.’ The theme was inspired by Monica L Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.

Usher, who is a committee member of the Gala, spoke about the theme and noted that the theme this year is “not only timely.” It “also speaks to our rich culture that should always be widely celebrated,” according to the singer.

Vogue editor Anna Wintour will be overseeing the event the same as every year. Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky, and LeBron James are chosen to be the co-chairs of this year’s Gala. The event is scheduled to take place on Monday, 5 May, and will take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in Manhattan.

The high-profile event is attended by hundreds of A-listers every year. Wintour has previously spoken about how difficult it is to secure an invite to the event. “Honestly, it depends on the year, it depends on the subject of the exhibition. Really, there’s no clear answer to that,” she was heard saying during an interview with CBS Mornings.

During her appearance on The Late Late Show, the Vogue Editor dropped a bombshell by revealing that Donald Trump will never make it to the Gala’s guest list again. In the talk show’s segment, ‘Spill Your Guts,” Wintour was asked which guest she would never invite to the Gala again. “Donald Trump,” the 75-year-old revealed, in order to avoid eating a bowl of pickled pigs’ feet.

Not gonna lie — I loved reading this… On a 2017 episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, the host asked Anna Wintour, “Who would you never invite back to the Met Gala?” She answered, “Donald Trump.” As the audience cheered, James replied, “That is a great answer.” pic.twitter.com/v8tuYKWGxk — Blue Limousine ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@BleuLimousine) May 4, 2025

In the past, Trump has graced the red carpet of the event several times. It would be safe to say that he was a repeat guest at the event. Reportedly, Trump even proposed to his now wife, Melania, at the event in 2004. “It was a great surprise,” the former model told The New York Post, recalling the proposal.

During the time, when the news of the couple’s engagement erupted, people expressed their skepticism about the relationship. The now FLOTUS herself had to shut down rumours that claimed she was with the real estate tycoon only for his money. “We are very happy together,” Melania stated while recalling her Met proposal.

Flashback Greatest President Trump and beautiful First Lady Melanie at the Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/c7kO0ab9R1 — TJ Lady MAGA Rebel 🇺🇸 (@TJberetta) May 2, 2025

In a 1999 ABC News interview, Melania had mentioned how “hurt” she was by the public perception of her relationship with Trump. She went on to add how the people did not really “know” her. “You know what, you can’t sleep or hug or talk with beautiful things, with beautiful apartment, beautiful plane, beautiful cars, beautiful houses, you can’t do that,” she added.

The now First Lady addressed the rumors while noting that whoever thought she was with Trump for his money “didn’t know” her at all.