Donald Trump Was Once Mad at Kimberly Guilfoyle Because She Was Close To Someone He Didn't Like

Kimberly Guilfoyle is not just a former television personality but also a well-known Trump campaigner. However, not many know that former President Donald Trump was once pissed off by her. The partner of Donald Trump Jr. once accepted a job offer that reportedly made the Republican nominee for upcoming presidential elections lose his sanity. When Guilfoyle accepted a position with a Senate campaign Trump expressed his anger.

Kimberly Guilfoyle is intelligent, strong and badass.



Time to get her on the campaign trail and light some things up! pic.twitter.com/a7SsDcKmq2 — Kambree (@KamVTV) July 20, 2018

According to Politico Playbook, Trump did not support the Senate Eric Greitens, who was also former Governor of Missouri. A Trump adviser revealed, "Trump thinks Greitens is problematic, and that Kim is annoying. He said, ‘Why the f— is she working for him?’" The real estate mogul was worried that Guilfoyle's involvement could hint to the voters that Trump was indirectly supportive of Greitens. Greitens' campaign was based around replacing Senator Roy Blunt who was retiring in 2020.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

However, what followed Greitens were the accusations of sexual assault from the time of his governorship. He resigned in 2018 after the accusations of campaign finance were also hurled at him. The tainted personality was not on Trump's list to endorse in any form for the 2020 POTUS race. This is why Guilfoyle's association with him miffed him for a long time. Meanwhile, according to SFGate, Guilfoyle told the reporters "that the notion that I and Trump are at odds is false." Trump also didn't address the claims as the news died down amid the political campaigning back then. This year, however, things are on a different foot. The former Fox News presenter was present during the Republican National Convention held in July 2024.

NOW - Trump, visibly emotional, makes first public appearance, since assassination attempt, at RNC. pic.twitter.com/0vpjcKzRsl — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 16, 2024

The interaction between Guilfoyle and the businessman-turned-politician was dubbed to be awkward. As Trump walked to greet his family members and supporters, Guilfoyle was spotted standing with Don Jr. When the father and son shook hands, Guilfoyle was captured saying something. Unfortunately, the Republican shifted swiftly ignoring her. The embarrassing moment was covered up by her as she clapped and cheered for the ex-POTUS. According to The List, Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of the business tycoon also threw a shade at Don Jr.'s girlfriend. The cameras showed Lara standing in front of the television personality and ignoring Guilfoyle during the political event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimberlyguilfoyle)

So far, Guilfoyle's dynamic with the Trump family has been up and down on the graph. Trump's relationship with his son's partner is not clear as they have barely interacted in public together. According to Page Six, during Guilfoyle's 54th birthday, in March 2023, Trump praised her. "Trump gave a big, long speech praising Kimberly and saying, 'I look forward to officially welcoming Kimberly into the family when Don [Jr.] marries her ... we all love her,'" the source revealed as to what he said about Guilfoyle last year. From his public appearances with her, it is evident that he isn't very close to the media figure.