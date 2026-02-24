President Donald Trump recently set a 10- to 15-day deadline for Iran to reach a deal regarding its nuclear program, but recent developments suggest the situation could escalate.

Trump is considering military action against Iran, which could potentially broaden the conflict. The president has deployed warships and aircraft to the Middle East as a contingency if negotiations fail. Any potential strike could last for weeks, officials indicated.

While Trump weighs military options, some of his advisers have reportedly expressed concerns about the timing. They argue that the administration should focus on domestic economic issues, as many Americans remain concerned about jobs and the cost of living.

Trump has not publicly detailed his rationale for possible military action or why he believes it may be necessary.

The president’s focus on Iran has become increasingly evident, as he has devoted significant attention to foreign policy and military strategy during the first 13 months of his second term.

As attention shifts to foreign policy matters, economic issues such as inflation and unemployment remain key concerns for voters. An opinion poll suggested that many Americans are more focused on the cost of living than on potential military conflict.

Donald Trump is just the beginning of America’s decline. Trump is defeated by history, even when he drops bombs on Iran or Nigeria or any other country. Instead of “Trump – master of the world”, I see Trump – a product of a collapsing American society, immoral, ineffective,… pic.twitter.com/XBJbOghfQG — Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) February 12, 2026

A White House official confirmed that despite Trump’s strong rhetoric on Iran, there is no agreement on launching a full-scale war, according to HuffPost.

Trump advisers have been cautious in their messaging, seeking to avoid the perception that the administration is distracted, particularly as many Americans remain focused on economic concerns rather than military issues.

In addition to public sentiment, some White House advisers have urged the president to prioritize the economy, arguing it should remain the central focus of his campaign.

The matter was reportedly discussed in a private meeting held this week that Trump did not attend. White House officials responding to Reuters said the president’s foreign policy initiatives have benefited Americans.

One official said the foreign policy “has directly translated into wins for the American people.” Administration officials defended the president, saying his actions are intended to serve the country’s interests.

The upcoming November elections will determine whether Republicans retain control of both chambers of Congress.

If Democrats take control, it would become more difficult for President Donald Trump to pass legislation, even if they secure just one chamber.

Republican strategist Rob Godfrey said that if a conflict between the United States and Iran continues for several weeks, it could create political challenges for Republicans and the president.

He said many Trump supporters oppose prolonged military engagements. During his campaign, Trump pledged to end extended conflicts and avoid new ones, so a potential war with Iran could pose political risks.

Republicans plan to focus on economic issues, including a tax deduction proposed last year, as well as efforts to reduce housing costs and lower the price of prescription drugs.