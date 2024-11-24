Donald Trump Wanted a Teen Ivanka to Get Breast Implants to Boost Her Modeling Career, Claims Book

The Trump family’s private lives came under scrutiny following explosive claims in Emily Fox’s book, Born Trump: Inside America’s First Family. The revelations included unsettling anecdotes about Donald Trump’s relationship with his daughter Ivanka Trump, her modeling career, and speculations about the family’s rumored cosmetic procedures. One of the book’s most shocking claims was that Donald allegedly encouraged his then-teenage daughter, Ivanka, to consider breast implants to further her modeling career.

As per Insider, according to Fox, “One associate who worked with the president at the time got a call from a family member saying, 'You have to stop this, there's talk about Ivanka getting plastic surgery to enhance her modeling career.' The friend calls Donald and says this can't be true, she's 15 years old and this isn't something that should be suggested.’” Fox further added, “‘And he said, 'No, no, no, it's not going to happen, but isn't she attractive anyway?' Donald wanted it for her, bad, to the point where he suggested to friends that breast implants might help her along.”

This wasn’t the first time Trump’s comments about Ivanka have raised eyebrows. In a 2006 appearance on The View, Donald infamously quipped that if Ivanka weren’t his daughter, he might be dating her. He has also openly commented on her figure during interviews, calling her 'one of the great beauties of the world' and even asking others if they found her attractive.

Fox’s book also sheds light on Ivanka’s younger years, portraying her as a rebellious teen. Reportedly, in eighth grade, Ivanka and a friend allegedly flashed their bare breasts at an elderly hot dog vendor, leading to her being ‘counseled out’ of her exclusive private school. During her high school years, Ivanka pursued modeling, skipping classes to build her portfolio while maintaining a high GPA to appease her parents.

With recent revelations in Miles Taylor’s book, here is a 2016 montage of comments Trump made: “If Ivanka wasn’t my daughter I’d be dating her .. Best body .. Very voluptuous .. If I weren’t married and her father ..” Asked what they have most in common? “Sex” pic.twitter.com/R1DJq5MKak — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 28, 2023

Still, Ivanka’s transformation over the years has fueled rumors about cosmetic enhancements. Dr. Gary Motykie, a plastic surgeon who has not worked on the Trumps, shared his professional opinion. He suspects Ivanka has undergone multiple procedures, including at least one rhinoplasty, chin augmentation, and regular use of Botox and fillers. He noted, “You can see sort of a transition [in her face], particularly in the nose and the chin area for me…And then maybe some maintenance now with... fillers in the cheeks, mid-face, lips, and probably Botox just to stave off the wrinkling as you get into your 40s."

Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump walk to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on January 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Drew Angerer)

As per Irish Star, Dr. Motykie estimates Ivanka’s total expenditure on cosmetic procedures to be around $50,000. Additionally, her dazzling smile, he suggests, could be attributed to veneers costing up to $80,000. Ivanka has never publicly addressed these claims, maintaining the same silence her stepmother, Melania Trump, has about similar allegations. Dr. Motykie also speculated on Donald’s own cosmetic history, estimating he has spent approximately $160,000 on hair transplants and veneers. Melania, meanwhile, is believed to have spent around $50,000 on procedures to maintain her youthful appearance.