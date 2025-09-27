Donald Trump Vows To Solve This 90-Year-Old Case But It Isn’t What Everyone Was Expecting

In an unexpected turn, U.S. President Donald Trump recently announced the expedited release of classified files. However, while most people thought it would bring some respite to offer closure to more serious and poignant cases, Mr. President disheartened everyone by choosing the 90-year-old mystery case of aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart, who went missing way back in 1937. Although almost nine decades have passed since, the matter remains unsolved and has due for some reason, piqued the interest of Trump.

For the unversed, Amelia Earhart became the first woman to fly non-stop across the Atlantic Ocean in 1932. This achievement inspired her spirit and zeal to seek another record by attempting to become the first woman to circumnavigate the world in her plane five years later. This time, she simply went off radar and disappeared just above the Pacific Ocean. Such an old case, throughout the years, has gathered more conspiracy theories than the truth. According to Trump, he finds it of personal interest to get to the bottom of the matter.

The U.S. President’s recent Truth Social post confirmed his next agenda item of solving this mystery case. On Friday, September 26, he wrote, “I have been asked by many people about the life and times of Amelia Earhart,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday evening. “Such an interesting story, and would I consider declassifying and releasing everything about her, in particular, her last, fatal flight! I am ordering my Administration to declassify and release all Government Records related to Amelia Earhart, her final trip, and everything else about her.”

As per the official reason believed by the U.S. Government for the longest time, Amelia Earhart’s plane is said to have run out of fuel right over the Pacific Ocean. As a result, she and her navigator, Fred Noonan, were lost at sea, right around their destination of Howland Island. Nonetheless, a plethora of alternative theories have propped up against this angle as well. Suggestions about the plane crash landing near the then-Japanese-controlled Marshall Islands surfaced. Others believe the pair may have been taken alive to Saipan, an island in the northeastern Mariana Islands.

Other conspiracy theories indicate a possibility of covering up the truth, sabotage, and more. The initial search party for Earhart back in the day included nine ships, 4000 crew, and 66 airplanes to search for her. However, no concrete evidence had ever been found, leading to more questions spiralling about what actually must have happened with the aviation legend. The search lasted 16 days, covered an area the size of Texas, and would cost over $88 million in today’s money.

Ric Gillespie, leader of 12 expeditions to the area and author of two books on the topic, noted, “What happened in the central Pacific in July 1937 is documented in official records that are voluminous, diverse, and, but for a couple of notable exceptions, mutually corroborative. Fifty-six years later, no significant sources remain classified.”